2025 Puerto Rico Open Betting Preview: Picks, Predictions and Odds for Grand Reserve Golf Club
The top golfers on the PGA Tour will head to Bay Hill this week for the Arnold Palmer Invitational (betting advice for that is here), but we also have an alternate-field event set to take place, the Puerto Rico Open.
If you want some betting value, a limited-field signature event with the likes of Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy teeing it up may not be the best look for us as bettors. Instead, the Puerto Rico Open presents plenty of interesting options all over the odds board.
Let’s take a look at the top 15 names on the odds list, and then I'll break down a few golfers who I’m eyeing in the outright market.
Puerto Rico Open odds
Top 15 odds to win via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Niklas Norgaard +2000
- Bud Cauley +2500
- Ryan Gerard +2500
- Kevin Roy +2500
- Chan Kim +3000
- Brice Garnett +3500
- Adam Svensson +3500
- Adam Schenk +3500
- Rico Hoey +3500
- Pierceson Coody +3500
- Patrick Fishburn +3500
- Matthew Jordan +3500
- Matt Wallace +3500
- Jackson Suber +3500
- Antoine Rozner +4000
Puerto Rico Open how to watch
- Thursday: 10:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Friday: 10:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 2:30–5 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Sunday: 1:30–4:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
Puerto Rico Open purse
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 27–Sunday, Mar. 2
- Purse: $4 million ($720,000 to winner)
- 2024 champion: Brice Garnett
Puerto Rico Open best bets
Michael Thorbjornsen +4000 (via BetMGM)
I’m going to take a shot at a young guy this week with Michael Thorbjornsen. In terms of pure talent, he has to be near the top of the field in Puerto Rico this week. He has taken a bit of time to adjust to the PGA Tour, but a T39 finish at the Cognizant Classic last week while gaining +1.03 true strokes per round with his approach play tells us he’s trending in the right direction.
We’ve seen some great golfers get their first win on Tour at this event in the past, like Viktor Hovland in 2020 and Tony Finau in 2016. Thorbjornsen could be the next prospect to do exactly that.
Henrik Norlander +5000 (via BetMGM)
Henrik Norlander missed the cut at the Cognizant Classic but we can forgive him for that, especially considering he still gained plenty of strokes with his approach play. He also posted a T13 finish at the Mexico Open the week before, leading me to believe he can contend in an alternate-field event this week.
Norlander has posted back-to-back T15 finishes at the Puerto Rico Open, and he ranks 11th in the field in strokes-gained putting on Paspalum greens. Ahead of this week’s event, he ranks eighth overall on the Tour in strokes-gained approach. The Swede seems like a great bet at 50-1.
Aaron Baddeley +12500 (via BetMGM)
One of the main things handicappers should look at this week is putting on Paspalum greens, and if you do, you’ll see Aaron Baddeley ranks third in the field in strokes-gained putting on Paspalum and first amongst golfers who have at least 10 ShotLink measured rounds on those greens.
He hasn’t posted any fantastic finishes lately, but a T32 finish at the Farmers Insurance Open and a T34 finish at the Mexico Open are solid starts for a guy like him to have heading into an alternate-field event. He’s also had some great finishes at this event over the years, never finishing outside the top 30 and posting a T8 finish here in 2016 and a T2 in 2019.
That's more than enough for me to take a shot on the Australian at 125-1 odds.
