2025 RBC Heritage Preview: Picks, Predictions, Odds for Harbour Town
The first major of the 2025 golf season is in the books, but don't take your eyes off the sport this week, the PGA Tour heads to Harbour Town for the fifth signature event of the year, the RBC Heritage.
Rory McIlroy will take the week off after finally completing the grand slam, but names like Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, and Ludvig Aberg will be teeing it up. Let's take a look at the odds to win as well as my best bets for this week's event.
RBC Heritage odds
Top 15 odds to win via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Scottie Scheffler +360
- Collin Morikawa +1100
- Xander Schauffele +1100
- Ludvig Aberg +1200
- Justin Thomas +1800
- Patrick Cantlay +2000
- Corey Conners +2200
- Shane Lowry +2800
- Viktor Hovland +3000
- Russell Henley +3000
- Tommy Fleetwood +3300
- Jason Day +4000
- Jordan Spieth +4000
- Robert MacIntyre +4500
- Sepp Straka +4500
RBC Heritage how to watch
- Thursday: 3-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Friday: 3-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 1-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Sunday: 1-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. ET (CBS)
RBC Heritage purse
- Date: Thursday, April 17–Sunday, April 20
- Where: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Purse: $20 million ($3.6 million to winner)
- 2024 champion: Scottie Scheffler
RBC Heritage notable golfers
Scottie Scheffler: Scottie Scheffler jumped on a plane from Georgia to South Carolina last year to back up his win at the Masters with an immediate second straight win at the RBC Heritage. He'll return as the defending champion, still desperately seeking his first win of 2025.
Jordan Spieth: Jordan Spieth's most recent win came at this event in 2022. He followed that up by losing in a playoff to Matt Fitzpatrick in 2023. Now, he's been playing some better golf but is still looking to end his three-year winless drought. This week would be a great time for him to do so.
RBC Heritage best bets
Collin Morikawa +1100 via FanDuel
After taking a few weeks off from betting on Collin Morikawa, I'm back to betting on him this week. He is having too good of a season from a metrics perspective to not get a win, and if there's a course that fits his style of play more than anywhere else, it has to be Harbour Town. It's time for him to get in the winner's circle.
Driving distance means little this week. It's all about accuracy and strong iron play, which is exactly where he thrives. He leads the PGA Tour in driving accuracy and also ranks first in strokes gained: around the green. The only knock against him is that he's wilted when he's had a chance to win this season. I'm willing to put my faith in him one more time.
J.T. Poston +7500 via FanDuel
J.T. Poston has a fantastic history at this course. He finished T6 in 2019, T8 in 2020, T3 in 2022, and T5 in 2024. It makes sense when you consider the course fit. Driving accuracy is one of his biggest strengths, ranking 26th on the PGA Tour in that stat. He has a solid game all around, but his putting is typically what lets him down. One of the reasons for his success at Harbour Town is due to the course using poa grass on its greens. Poston seems to putt his best on poa, which could lead to big things this week.
Tom Hoge +10000 via FanDuel
When driving distance is of little importance, Tom Hoge is one of the first golfers I take a look at. He's short off the tee, but he's accurate and is one of the better iron players on Tour. He ranks 12th in strokes gained approach and 40th in birdie average.
Hoge is also coming into this tournament in strong form. He posted two top-five finishes before the Masters at The Players Championship and the Valero Texas Open, and then followed it up with a T14 finish at Augusta National. He's worth a shot at 100-1 odds.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
