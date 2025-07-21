2025 Ryder Cup Odds (USA Favored Against Europe at Bethpage Black)
All four men's major golf tournaments are in the books for the 2025 season, and while the FedEx Cup Playoffs are still to come, most golf fans and bettors are already looking ahead to the Ryder Cup, set to take place in September.
This year's edition of the event is set to take place in New York at Bethpage Black. This will be the first time that Bethpage will be hosting the Ryder Cup, but it has hosted three majors throughout the years. The last time we saw this course was the 2019 PGA Championship when Brooks Koepka won, beating Dustin Johnson by two strokes.
Let's take a look at the odds to win this year's Ryder Cup.
Ryder Cup Odds
- USA -145
- Europe +155
- Tie +1100
Team USA is the favorite heading into this year's tournament at -145 odds, an implied probability of 59.18%.
Despite being favored, it's still surprising to see these odds. The Americans have typically been set as massive favorites, especially when hosting the event. To see them set as just slight favorites in the 2025 edition of the event should be concerning for them.
The strength of Team USA has historically been its depth, while Team Europe was always more top-heavy. The complete opposite seems to be the case for 2025. The likes of Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, and Xander Schauffele will lead the Americans, but the Captain's picks leave a lot to be desired. As of writing this article at the conclusion of the British Open, Ben Griffin, Maverick McNealy, Brian Harman, and Andrew Novak sit in the top 13 of the Ryder Cup points list, and none of those golfers strike fear in the hearts of the Europeans.
Meanwhile, for Team Europe, there are names like Justin Rose, Ludvig Aberg, Viktor Hovland, Rasmus Hojgaard, and Matt Fitzpatrick who are hovering around the Captain's pick range. Then, at the top, they have Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sepp Straka, all golfers who have had extremely strong 2025 seasons.
The last time Europe won stateside was at the "Miracle at Medinah" in 2012. Team USA has obliterated Europe in the two Ryder Cups in the United States since then, beating them 17-11 at Hazeltine in 2016 and 19-9 at Whistling Straits in 2021. While the Americans could certainly win again this year, I think we can confidently say it won't be a blowout.
Expect a hotly contested Ryder Cup in September.
