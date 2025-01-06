2025 Sony Open Betting Preview: Picks, Predictions and Odds for Waialae Country Club
Hideki Matsuyama has won the first PGA Tour event of 2025, capturing the Sentry while also setting the PGA Tour record for the lowest score to par at 35 under.
Now, he has a chance to complete the Hawaii sweep this week when he tees it up at the Sony Open, an event he won in 2022.
Most of the golfers who competed last week will take the week off, leaving Matsuyama as a significant favorite in the field. Corey Conners, Russell Henley, Keegan Bradley, Byeong Hun An and Robert MacIntyre are some of the others will be teeing it up for the second straight week.
Let’s take a look at the latest odds to win as well as a few of my best bets.
Sony Open odds
The top 15 odds to win listed below are via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Hideki Matsuyama +900
- Corey Conners +1400
- Tom Kim +2000
- Russell Henley +2000
- Byeong Hun An +2500
- Keegan Bradley +2500
- Robert MacIntyre +2800
- Maverick McNealy +2800
- Si Woo Kim +3000
- Sahith Theegala +3000
- Kurt Kitayama +3500
- J.T. Poston +3500
- Davis Thompson +4000
- Austin Eckroat +4000
- Luke Clanton +4000
Sony Open how to watch
- Thursday: 7–10:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Friday: 7–10:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 4–6 p.m. (NBC), 6–8 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Sunday: 4–6 p.m. (NBC), 6–8 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Sony Open purse
- Date: Thursday, Jan. 9–Sunday, Jan. 12
- Purse: $8.7 million ($1.5 million to winner)
- 2024 champion: Grayson Murray
Sony Open notable golfers
Hideki Matsuyama: Hideki Matsuyama started his 2025 season off with a bang, winning the Sentry by with a record-setting score. Now, he has a chance to pull off the Hawaii sweep with a win at the Sony Open, which he won in 2022 by beating Russell Henley in a playoff. The most recent golfer to achieve that feat is Justin Thomas, who pulled it off in 2017.
Si Woo Kim: The South Korean enters this week as one of the past champions in the field, winning this event back in 2023. He had a disappointing T32 finish last week.
Sony Open best bets
Cam Davis +6000 via DraftKings
The winner of the Sony Open has typically been a golfer that sits between 40-1 and 60-1 on the odds list, so that’s exactly where I’m aiming with Cam Davis at 60-1. He’s coming off a solid T13 performance at the Sentry where he ranked third in the field in strokes gained: approach.
Waialae Country Club is one of the few courses on the PGA Tour’s calendar where we bettors should be taking a close look at strokes-gained around the green, which is backed up by previous winners of the event including Matsuyama, Kim and Cam Smith. That’s an area that Davis thrives in and was his biggest strength in the 2024 season.
Finally, he has plenty of experience at Waialae, teeing it up in six straight years and posting a T9 finish in 2020.
Taylor Pendrith Top 10 incl. ties (+320) via DraftKings
I still think there’s plenty of reason to invest in Taylor Pendrith right now. I tried to do it at the Sentry last week, betting on him to be the top Canadian. He posted a strong T13 finish, but Corey Conners came in at T5 to lose my wager.
I'm going to bet on Pendrith again this week but instead of top Canadian, I’ll bet on him to finish T10 or better at +320. He has extended his streak of finishing T22 or better to eight and continues to play some fantastic golf. He also finished T10 at this event last year, proving his style of golf fits well at this course.
Tournament to end in a playoff (+350) via DraftKings
This is a tough prop to handicap, but considering how often the Sony Open has gone to a playoff, it’s worth a bet at +350 odds. The tournament has been decided in a playoff five times since 2016 and two of the other nine events in that time frame were decided by a single stroke.
+350 odds is an implied probability of 22.22% so based on previous results, I think there's some value in that bet.
