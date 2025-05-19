2025 U.S. Open Opening Odds: Scottie Scheffler Set as Significant Favorite to Win Second Straight Major
The PGA Championship is in the books and now we're halfway through the men's major golf championships for 2025.
The next major on deck is the U.S. Open, set to take place at Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania in June. As you'd expect, the PGA Champion and No. 1 ranked golfer in the world, Scottie Scheffler, is set as the significant betting favorite.
U.S. Open odds
Top 15 odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Scottie Scheffler +400
- Rory McIlroy +600
- Xander Schauffele +1100
- Bryson DeChambeau +1200
- Jon Rahm +1200
- Ludvig Aberg +1600
- Collin Morikawa +1800
- Brooks Koepka +1800
- Justin Thomas +1800
- Viktor Hovland +2500
- Tyrrell Hatton +3000
- Patrick Cantlay +3000
- Hideki Matsuyama +3000
- Jordan Spieth +3500
- Tommy Fleetwood +3500
Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele top U.S. Open odds board
Scheffler, who now has three career majors to his name, is once again the favorite to win the U.S. Open at +400, an implied probability of 20%. A win at Oakmont would get him three quarters of the way to completing the career grand slam, setting up for drama at this year's Open Championship.
Behind Scheffler is McIlroy, who is looking to add a second 2025 major to his trophy case. He was one of the top favorites to win the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, a course he's found plenty of success at in the past, but he failed to live up to those expectations, finishing T47.
You may have expected Bryson DeChambeau, the defending U.S. Open winner, to be third on the odds list behind Scheffler and McIlroy, but instead it's Xander Schauffele. Schauffele won his first two career majors last year at the PGA Championship and the Open, but it's been the U.S. Open where he's found the most consistency in his career. He already has seven top 10 finishes at the event.
The U.S. Open will begin on June 12.
