2025 Valero Texas Open Betting Preview: Picks, Predictions, Odds for TPC San Antonio
With one week to go before the Masters, a strong field is set to compete at the Valero Texas Open led by 2024 Masters runner-up Ludvig Åberg and former Masters champion Jordan Spieth. This is a solid tune-up for Augusta with accuracy off the tee a challenge on this narrow course, though that doesn’t prevent players from attacking pins from off the fairway.
Akshay Bhatia shot 20 under to win last year, though higher scores have won in the past. This is the last chance for a lot of these players to qualify for the Masters, but for the top class it’s all about fine-tuning their game ahead of Augusta.
Below are insights, odds and picks for the event. Happy hunting!
Valero Texas Open odds
Odds to win via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Ludvig Åberg +1200
- Tommy Fleetwood +1400
- Corey Conners +1800
- Patrick Cantlay +1800
- Jordan Spieth +2200
- Hideki Matsuyama +2200
- Keegan Bradley +2500
- Akshay Bhatia +2500
- Denny McCarthy +3000
- Si Woo Kim +3500
- Daniel Berger +3500
- Tony Finau +4000
- Keith Mitchell +4500
- Tom Kim +4500
Valero Texas Open how to watch
- Thursday-Friday: 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 1-3:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3:30-6 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)
- Sunday: 1-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-6 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)
Valero Texas Open purse
- Date: April 3–6, 2025
- Course: Oaks Course
- Purse: $9,500,000
Valero Texas Open notable golfers
Ludvig Åberg: Åberg won at Torrey Pines earlier this year and is the betting favorite this week. As mentioned, he finished second to Scottie Scheffler at the Masters last year and is among the favorites to win the green jacket next week as well. He missed the cut at the Players Championship in his last event so this will be an important bounce-back week for the Swede.
Jordan Spieth: Anytime Spieth plays, he’s always entertaining. The problem for him is results have been erratic this year. He has two top-10 finishes, but he’s also missed a cut and fired a final-round 78 at the Players to finish 59th. He always has Augusta circled on his calendar because, beyond winning in 2015, he also has two runner-ups and three other top-5 finishes. You know he’s looking at this week as his chance to fine-tune his game before a run at a second green jacket.
Valero Texas Open Best Bets
Patrick Cantlay to Win (+1800) FanDuel
Cantlay hasn’t won on Tour since 2022, but it feels like he’s due for a breakout. He has two top 5s this year and is coming off a T12 at the Players. He’s an accurate driver and his approach game has been outstanding this year, ranking 33rd on Tour in shots-gained approach. He’s a birdie machine and that’s what it’s going to take to win this event. His short game has left a bit to be desired this year, but he remains one of the best putters out there and can rely on that to get his ninth PGA Tour win.
Rickie Fowler Top 20 (+280) FanDuel
Fowler needs a win this week to earn a spot at Augusta. While I don’t see that happening, I do think he’ll compete and push for a top 10. But at +280, I’m giving myself some wiggle room with the top-20 pick. Fowler played steady golf in Houston last week and that will be key to making the top 20 here. He has three top-20 finishes in his career here and his driving accuracy and distance should play well on this course.
Justin Rose Top English (+550) FanDuel
Rose has two top 10s this year and three missed cuts. Those top 10s all came after a missed cut. He just missed the cut at the Players. Is it silly to think that the bounceback streak continues? Yes. But Rose is also playing solid golf this year even in those missed cuts, so I’ll back him to beat the likes of Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick this week.
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.