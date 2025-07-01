2025 Wimbledon Odds See Major Shakeup After No. 3 Jessica Pegula is Upset in Round 1
The No. 3 ranked player on the women’s side at Wimbledon has been eliminated – in the first round.
Jessica Pegula, who was a -1100 favorite to defeat Elisabetta Cocciaretto, was taken down in straight sets (6-2, 6-3) causing a major shakeup atop the odds board to win the entire tournament.
Cocciaretto will now advance to the second round of Wimbledon for the third time in her career in singles play. Prior to the match, the odds (Pegula -1100) gave Pegula an implied probability of 91.67 percent to advance to the second round.
Here’s how the updated odds to win Wimbledon look with several more Round 1 matchups taking place on Tuesday.
2025 Wimbledon Women’s Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Aryna Sabalenka: +250
- Elena Rybakina: +500
- Coco Gauff: +800
- Iga Swiatek: +900
- Marketa Vondrousova: +1400
- Madison Keys: +1500
- Mirra Andreeva: +1800
- Amanda Anisimova: +1800
Outside of this top group, no other player is shorter than 30/1 to win the title in the 2025 tournament. However, it’s worth noting that the last eight Wimbledon winners have all been different, so it’s possible someone could come out of nowhere to win in 2025.
Pegula entered the first round as one of the leading candidates to win it all. She was eighth in the initial odds to win Wimbledon at +2200. Meanwhile, Cocciaretto was north of 100/1 to win the entire tournament.
After pulling off a shocking upset on Tuesday morning, Cocciaretto remains +30000 (300/1) to win the entire tournament.
While Pegula losing in the first round does impact how some of the top contenders will look, it hasn’t altered the fact that Sabalenka remains the favorite to win at Wimbledon this year.
The top player in the odds has already advanced to the second round after winning 6-1, 7-5 against Carson Branstine.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn $150 in bonus bets. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add six $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account instantly.