2025 Win Total Projections for Every NFL Team (Bills, Ravens, and Eagles Amongst Teams with Most Expected Wins)
The NFL season is back! Before we know it, the Philadelphia Eagles will be raising their Super Bowl banner and then kicking off against the Dallas Cowboys to mark the 2025 NFL campaign.
If you haven't already, it's time to place some futures bets for the upcoming season. Projected win totals gives us options on all 32 teams. Want to back you favorite team to exceed expectations? Think an division rival will have a bad season? Have a gut feeling on a dark horse team posting double-digit wins? If so, then win projections are for you.
Let's take a look at the projected win totals for all 32 teams.
All odds below are via FanDuel Sportsbook
Arizona Cardinals Win Total
- OVER 8.5 (-125)
- UNDER 8.5 (+105)
Atlanta Falcons Win Total
- OVER 7.5 (-140)
- UNDER 7.5 (+120)
Baltimore Ravens Win Total
- OVER 11.5 (-125)
- UNDER 11.5 (+105)
Buffalo Bills Win Total
- OVER 11.5 (-160)
- UNDER 11.5 (+135)
Carolina Panthers Win Total
- OVER 6.5 (-130)
- UNDER 6.5 (+105)
Chicago Bears Win Total
- OVER 8.5 (+125)
- UNDER 8.5 (-150)
Cincinnati Bengals Win Total
- OVER 9.5 (-110)
- UNDER 9.5 (-110)
Cleveland Browns Win Total
- OVER 5.5 (+130)
- UNDER 5.5 (-155)
Dallas Cowboys Win Total
- OVER 7.5 (+120)
- UNDER 7.5 (-145)
Denver Broncos Win Total
- OVER 9.5 (+100)
- UNDER 9.5 (-120)
Detroit Lions Win Total
- OVER 10.5 (+120)
- UNDER 10.5 (-145)
Green Bay Packers Win Total
- OVER 10.5 (+105)
- UNDER 10.5 (-125)
Houston Texans Win Total
- OVER 9.5 (+105)
- UNDER 9.5 (-125)
Indianapolis Colts Win Total
- OVER 7.5 (-110)
- UNDER 7.5 (-110)
Jacksonville Jaguars Win Total
- OVER 7.5 (-115)
- UNDER 7.5 (-105)
Kansas City Chiefs Win Total
- OVER 11.5 (+115)
- UNDER 11.5 (-135)
Las Vegas Raiders Win Total
- OVER 6.5 (-125)
- UNDER 6.5 (+105)
Los Angeles Chargers Win Total
- OVER 9.5 (+115)
- UNDER 9.5 (-135)
Los Angeles Rams Win Total
- OVER 9.5 (-125)
- UNDER 9.5 (+105)
Miami Dolphins Win Total
- OVER 7.5 (-110)
- UNDER 7.5 (-110)
Minnesota Vikings Win Total
- OVER 8.5 (-140)
- UNDER 8.5 (+120)
New England Patriots Win Total
- OVER 7.5 (-145)
- UNDER 7.5 (+125)
New Orleans Saints Win Total
- OVER 4.5 (-130)
- UNDER 4.5 (+110)
New York Giants Win Total
- OVER 5.5 (+100)
- UNDER 5.5 (-120)
New York Jets Win Total
- OVER 5.5 (-135)
- UNDER 5.5 (+115)
Philadelphia Eagles Win Total
- OVER 11.5 (+115)
- UNDER 11.5 (-130)
Pittsburgh Steelers Win Total
- OVER 8.5 (-110)
- UNDER 8.5 (-110)
San Francisco 49ers Win Total
- OVER 10.5 (-110)
- UNDER 10.5 (-110)
Seattle Seahawks Win Total
- OVER 7.5 (-135)
- UNDER 7.5 (+110)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Win Total
- OVER 9.5 (+100)
- UNDER 9.5 (-120)
Tennessee Titans Win Total
- OVER 5.5 (-145)
- UNDER 5.5 (+125)
Washington Commanders Win Total
- OVER 9.5 (-110)
- UNDER 9.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
