2025 WM Phoenix Open Odds: Will Anyone Record a Hole in One on the 16th Hole?
There’s no escaping that last week was a disaster when it comes to my hole in one bet. I made a pretty strong argument to back the “no” option for the prop bet, only for Rory McIlroy to record an ace less than two hours into the tournament.
All we can do is brush ourselves off and move on to this week’s WM Phoenix Open, home of one of the most iconic par-3s on the PGA Tour. The 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale isn’t anything special from a course design perspective, it’s the massive grandstands that make it something special. Fans come in droves to create the loudest crowd and biggest party in golf.
Let’s take a look at the odds, including for there to be one on the 16th hole.
WM Phoenix Open hole in one odds
Will there be a hole in one at the WM Phoenix Open?
- Yes -110
- No -110
Will there be a hole in one on the 16th hole at the WM Phoenix Open?
- Yes +400
- No -600
A hole in one on the 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale would be one of the most memorable shots of a golfer’s career, but aces are more rare on No. 16 than you may think. Since 2000, only five golfers have recorded an ace at the iconic stadium hole and two of them came in the same year:
- Sam Ryder (2022)
- Carlos Ortiz (2022)
- Francesco Molinari (2015)
- Jarrod Lyle (2011)
- Mike Sposa (2002)
Meanwhile, there have been 13 holes in one on other holes in that same time frame. That adds up to 18 holes in one since 2000, leading me to believe there’s an edge of value on the “yes” for a hole in one at -110.
Zeroing in on just the 16th hole makes it a bit more tricky. While that bet would yield a bigger payout and may be more fun to cheer for, I’m going to stay away from that prop and stick with the more likely option of one occurring on any hole at -110 odds.
