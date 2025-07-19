2025 WNBA All-Star Game MVP Odds (Napheesa Collier, Sabrina Ionescu Set as Favorites)
The WNBA All-Star Game is set for Saturday night, and the race for the All-Star Game MVP is wide open, with no player sitting at shorter than +410 odds at some of the best betting sites.
Part of the reason for that is the loss of Caitlin Clark to a groin injury, as she announced through the Indiana Fever that she will not be able to participate in All-Star festivities.
For now, oddsmakers have Minnesota Lynx star and league MVP favorite Napheesa Collier set as the favorite to win the All-Star Game MVP, but Sabrina Ionescu, A’ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum are all shorter than 10/1 to win the award as well.
Team Collier is favored to beat Team Clark in this matchup, so bettors may want to consider taking a player from that squad, as the MVP almost certainly will come from the winning team.
Team Collier Roster
- Breanna Stewart
- Allisha Gray
- Napheesa Collier
- Nneka Ogwumike
- Paige Bueckers
- Courtney Williams
- Skylar Diggins
- Angel Reese
- Alyssa Thomas
- Kelsey Plum
- Rhyne Howard (out due to injury)
- Kayla McBride (replacing Howard due to injury)
Team Clark Roster
- Aliyah Boston
- Sabrina Ionescu
- Caitlin Clark (out due to injury)
- A’ja Wilson
- Satou Sabally
- Kelsey Mitchell
- Gabby Williams
- Sonia Citron
- Kiki Iriafen
- Jackie Young
- Kayla Thornton
- Brionna Jones (replacing Sabally due to injury)
- Brittney Sykes (replacing Clark due to injury)
Here’s the full odds list for the All-Star Game MVP from FanDuel Sportsbook.
2025 WNBA All-Star Game MVP Odds
- Napheesa Collier: +410
- Sabrina Ionescu: +700
- A’ja Wilson: +800
- Kelsey Plum: +850
- Kelsey Mitchell: +1300
- Skylar Diggins: +1300
- Breanna Stewart: +1400
- Paige Bueckers: +1500
- Allisha Gray: +1500
- Jackie Young: +1700
- Courtney Williams: +2000
- Aliyah Boston: +2100
- Kayla McBride: +2500
- Alyssa Thomas: +2700
- Sonia Citron: +3000
- Angel Reese: +3000
- Gabby Williams: +3400
- Kayla Thornton: +5000
- Nneka Ogwumike: +5000
- Kiki Iriafen: +5000
