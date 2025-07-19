SI

2025 WNBA All-Star Game MVP Odds (Napheesa Collier, Sabrina Ionescu Set as Favorites)

Napheesa Collier is the favorite to win the WNBA All-Star Game MVP on Saturday night.

Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier is the favorite to win All-Star Game MVP.
The WNBA All-Star Game is set for Saturday night, and the race for the All-Star Game MVP is wide open, with no player sitting at shorter than +410 odds at some of the best betting sites

Part of the reason for that is the loss of Caitlin Clark to a groin injury, as she announced through the Indiana Fever that she will not be able to participate in All-Star festivities.

For now, oddsmakers have Minnesota Lynx star and league MVP favorite Napheesa Collier set as the favorite to win the All-Star Game MVP, but Sabrina Ionescu, A’ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum are all shorter than 10/1 to win the award as well. 

Team Collier is favored to beat Team Clark in this matchup, so bettors may want to consider taking a player from that squad, as the MVP almost certainly will come from the winning team. 

Team Collier Roster

  • Breanna Stewart 
  • Allisha Gray 
  • Napheesa Collier 
  • Nneka Ogwumike 
  • Paige Bueckers 
  • Courtney Williams
  • Skylar Diggins
  • Angel Reese
  • Alyssa Thomas
  • Kelsey Plum
  • Rhyne Howard (out due to injury)
  • Kayla McBride (replacing Howard due to injury)

Team Clark Roster

  • Aliyah Boston 
  • Sabrina Ionescu
  • Caitlin Clark (out due to injury)
  • A’ja Wilson 
  • Satou Sabally
  • Kelsey Mitchell
  • Gabby Williams
  • Sonia Citron
  • Kiki Iriafen
  • Jackie Young
  • Kayla Thornton
  • Brionna Jones (replacing Sabally due to injury)
  • Brittney Sykes (replacing Clark due to injury)

Here’s the full odds list for the All-Star Game MVP from FanDuel Sportsbook

2025 WNBA All-Star Game MVP Odds

  • Napheesa Collier: +410
  • Sabrina Ionescu: +700
  • A’ja Wilson: +800
  • Kelsey Plum: +850
  • Kelsey Mitchell: +1300
  • Skylar Diggins: +1300
  • Breanna Stewart: +1400
  • Paige Bueckers: +1500
  • Allisha Gray: +1500
  • Jackie Young: +1700
  • Courtney Williams: +2000
  • Aliyah Boston: +2100
  • Kayla McBride: +2500
  • Alyssa Thomas: +2700
  • Sonia Citron: +3000
  • Angel Reese: +3000
  • Gabby Williams: +3400
  • Kayla Thornton: +5000
  • Nneka Ogwumike: +5000
  • Kiki Iriafen: +5000

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

