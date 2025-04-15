2025 WNBA Rookie of the Year Odds: MVP Odds Suggest Paige Bueckers Will Win Rookie of the Year
Monday’s 2025 WNBA Draft saw stars like Paige Bueckers, Kiki Iriafen, Dominique Malonga, Sonia Citron, Georgia Amoore and others find new homes, and with it the odds for the upcoming season have seen a bit of a shake up.
One of the more exciting markets to bet this season will be the Rookie of the Year, and with the draft behind us, it’s starting to look like oddsmakers have a favorite for who will win that award.
2025 WNBA Rookie of the Year Odds
Oddsmakers have yet to release odds to win the Rookie of the Year in the 2025 season. There’s a chance (like every year) that many of the players drafted on Monday end up failing to make the final roster, so it’s possible that it will take time for oddsmakers to launch this market.
However, we can use the WNBA MVP odds to see which rookies are expected to have the best season. And, to no one’s surprise, Paige Bueckers is leading the way.
WNBA MVP Odds for Rookies in 2025 Class
- Paige Bueckers: +21000
As of Tuesday morning, Bueckers is the only rookie listed in the odds to win the league’s MVP.
But, can she really make some noise in that market?
If last season with Caitlin Clark told us anything, it’s that a generational rookie can immediately make an impact at the WNBA level. Not only did Clark win the Rookie of the Year award last season, but she led the Fever to the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season.
As a result, she finished fourth in the league’s MVP voting – although she did come into the season with better odds to win MVP than Bueckers has right now.
Personally, I actually love the situation for Bueckers in Dallas, and I think she may be a steal at this price. The former UConn star is one of the most complete players we’ve seen enter the WNBA in recent years.
During her collegiate career – which she capped with a national championship – Bueckers averaged 19.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game while shooting an insane 53.1 percent from the field, 42.3 percent from 3 and 85.0 percent from the free-throw line.
Bueckers can play on or off the ball, and I actually think Dallas is a candidate to make a huge jump and make the playoffs this season. The 2024 season was a lost one with Satou Sabally injured, and now that Sabally is in Phoenix, Dallas can truly build around Bueckers, Arike Ogunbowale, Dijonai Carrington, NaLyssa Smith and others.
Bueckers may not walk into as big of a role as Clark did since Ogunbowale is on her team, but we’ve seen Paige play much more efficient basketball than her new Wings teammate has in her WNBA career.
If Dallas makes a leap, which is entirely possible, Bueckers could thrust herself into the MVP conversation.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
