2025 WNBA Rookie of the Year Odds: Paige Bueckers Builds Massive Lead Over Kiki Iriafen
The WNBA Rookie of the Year award race was a fun one to watch last season between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, but things don’t appear to be as close this season.
Even though Kiki Iriafen got off to a fast start in the 2025 season for the Washington Mystics, No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers is the clear favorite to win this award in 2025.
Bueckers, who has missed time in concussion protocol, is set at -1200 to win Rookie of the Year while Iriafen (+950) and Sonia Citron (+2500) are the two next-closest players in the betting market.
Even though Paige may have this award locked up just a few weeks into the season, there could be a dark horse worth betting on in case she falters.
WNBA Rookie of the Year Odds for 2025 Season
- Paige Bueckers: -1200
- Kiki Iriafen: +950
- Sonia Citron: +2500
- Dominique Malonga: +2500
- Hailey Van Lith: +2500
Paige Bueckers Expected to Win Rookie of the Year
Since returning from concussion protocol, Bueckers has been rolling, and it’s only furthered her case as the favorite in this market.
The Wings star has scored 20 or more points in four of her last five games, including a career-high 35-point game, pushing her season averages to 18.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game while shooting 46.3 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from 3. Bueckers is also averaging 2.0 steals per game.
The Wings have not had a ton of team success (3-12) so far this season, but Bueckers has looked like the team's best player, which is saying something since All-Star Arike Ogunbowale is also on this Dallas roster.
It seems like oddsmakers expect Bueckers – barring an injury – to win this award, as based on her -1200 odds, she has an implied probability of 92.31 percent to win it at this point in the season.
Sonia Citron Undervalued in WNBA Rookie of the Year Odds
While Kiki Iriafen is second in the odds to win Rookie of the Year, her teammate Sonia Citron may be the better longshot choice.
The No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, Citron has scored 10 or more points in every game this season, and she’s coming off a career-high 27 points in her last game.
Overall, Citron is averaging 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 49.3 percent from the field and 36.7 percent from beyond the arc. She’s also averaging 1.1 steals per game and has started all 14 games she’s appeared in for Washington, playing over 32 minutes per night.
Given her role and her solid shooting, Citron could end up being the second-best rookie in the W this season. While Bueckers is likely to run away with this market, she has already missed time with an injury in 2025.
If Bueckers is hurt again, Citron could end up taking over as the favorite for this award.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included).
