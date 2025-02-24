2025 Wooden Award Odds: Cooper Flagg, Johni Broome Set for Epic Finish
With March right around the corner, we are primed to have one of the most compelling National Player of the Year races in recent memory.
It’s a two-man race for the award this season between the top players on the two best teams in the country. Freshman sensation Cooper Flagg of Duke is the odds-on favorite to win the Wooden Award, possibly joining a select group of first-year players to win the award, but has a worthy competitor in Auburn senior big man Johni Broome.
Both players have the necessary stats and overall team success to win the award on a given year, but the two are neck-and-neck as we gear up for the stretch run of the season.
Here’s the current odds.
2024-2025 National Player of the Year Odds
- Cooper Flagg, Duke: -140
- Johni Broome, Auburn: +100
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Cooper Flagg Slightly Favored Over Johni Broome for Wooden Award
Flagg has the edge in the odds, but that number has drifted back to the pack after becoming an overwhelming favorite to win the award after Broome went down with an ankle injury in January, costing him two games.
However, Broome has returned and is the engine behind the best offense in the country, according to KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency metric. The fifth-year senior and Morehead State transfer is averaging nearly 19 points to go with 11 rebounds and three assists while adding almost three blocks per game for the Tigers.
Flagg has held on as the favorite though as Duke is bordering on becoming an all-time team ahead of the NCAA Tournament.
The future No. 1 overall pick has lived up to the hype with the Blue Devils, leading the team on a per-game basis in points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks. He is averaging about 20 points per game with seven rebounds and four assists while racking up more than a block and a steal.
This award is not typically given to freshmen for several reasons, but is Flagg worthy of it? It’s hard to look past his production, but look at the group of freshmen winners since the award was created in 1976: Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, and Zion Williamson.
Stay tuned for more developments for this hotly contested award race.
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.