2025 World Series Odds For Every MLB Team (Dodgers Favored to Repeat, Juan Soto Impact)
The Los Angeles Dodgers took down the New York Yankees to win the World Series in the 2024 season, giving Shohei Ohtani a ring in his first season with the franchise.
Los Angeles dealt with a ton of injuries to its pitching staff – including Ohtani – in the 2024 season, yet it still finished with the best record in the league and stormed through New York in the championship series.
Now, the Dodgers are set as favorites to repeat as the World Series champions.
Here’s a breakdown of the opening odds – as well as some of the top contenders – for next season’s World Series.
World Series Odds for 2025 MLB Season
- Los Angeles Dodgers: +400
- New York Yankees: +700
- Atlanta Braves: +750
- Philadelphia Phillies: +1000
- Baltimore Orioles: +1100
- Houston Astros: +1300
- New York Mets: +1400
- San Diego Padres: +1500
- Texas Rangers: +2800
- Seattle Mariners: +2800
- Cleveland Guardians: +2800
- Chicago Cubs: +2800
- Arizona Diamondbacks: +3000
- Minnesota Twins: +3000
- Detroit Tigers: +3000
- Boston Red Sox: +3500
- Milwaukee Brewers: +4000
- Kansas City Royals: +4000
- Cincinnati Reds: +5000
- Toronto Blue Jays: +6000
- San Francisco Giants: +6000
- Tampa Bay Rays: +6000
- St. Louis Cardinals: +6000
- Pittsburgh Pirates: +10000
- Athletics: +15000
- Washington Nationals: +15000
- Miami Marlins: +25000
- Los Angeles Angels: +25000
- Colorado Rockies: +40000
- Chicago White Sox: +40000
Los Angeles Dodgers
Could the Dodgers be even better next season? They could always add to this roster in free agency, and Ohtani is expected to return to the mound in the 2025 season.
Los Angeles really could make multiple title runs with the Ohtani-Betts-Freeman core.
New York Yankees
The biggest question for New York is whether or not it will bring back Juan Soto in free agency, especially after how bad Aaron Judge looked in the playoffs in 2024.
Atlanta Braves
After injuries to Ronald Acuna Jr., Austin Riley, Spencer Strider and others derailed the Braves’ 2024 season, they’ll hope to be back in the mix in the National League.
New York Mets
An NLCS team in the 2024 season, do the Mets empty the bank for Soto in free agency?
There is still room to improve this team – especially since Kodai Seng missed the majority of the 2024 season.
Baltimore Orioles
The O’s wilted in the playoffs for the second straight season in 2024, but they have one of the best young cores – led by Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschmann – in baseball.
Philadelphia Phillies
Philly has been in the mix for the World Series for several seasons, but it hasn’t been able to get over the hump. With Bryce Harper only getting older, does Philly make another move to match the Dodgers in the NL?
