2025 World Series Odds for Every MLB Team (Los Angeles Dodgers Favored to Repeat)
With pitchers and catchers already reporting and full teams arriving in due time, Major League Baseball season is right around the corner.
The baseball world has faced some changes after a busy offseason, but all will be chasing the defending World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers in 2025, who bolstered its roster by adding the likes of former Cy Young winner Blake Snell and Japanese star pitcher Roki Sasaki.
Somehow, the Dodgers got better than the team that waltzed through the postseason en route to a World Series, and the betting market is giving no breaks on betting the team at the onset of the season.
Teams are vying for contention, including the New York Mets, who lost in the NLCS to the Dodgers last season. The Mets made the splashiest move of the offseason, signing Juan Soto away from its cross-town rival New York Yankees. However, the Yankees, who lost in the World Series to the Dodgers, responded by bolstering its rotation by signing former Braves star pitcher Max Fried.
There is plenty of competition outside of New York as well, with a pair of NL East teams in the Braves and Phillies primed to contend this season as well as the upstart Baltimore Orioles, who will hope to break through with its young core.
Other teams lingering on the oddsboard appear to be the always dangerous Houston Astros as well as the 2023 World Series champs Texas Rangers.
Get ready for Spring Training by getting acclimated with the odds for each team to win the World Series below!
2025 World Series Odds
- Los Angeles Dodgers: +240
- New York Yankees: +750
- Atlanta Braves: +900
- Philadelphia Phillies: +1100
- New York Mets: +1100
- Baltimore Orioles: +1400
- Houston Astros: +2000
- Texas Rangers: +2400
- San Diego Padres: +2600
- Seattle Mariners: +2600
- Boston Red Sox: +2700
- Minnesota Twins: +2900
- Detroit Tigers: +2900
- Chicago Cubs: +3000
- Arizona Diamondbacks: +3000
- Cleveland Guardians: +3500
- Kansas City Royals: +4000
- Tampa Bay Rays: +4000
- Milwaukee Brewers: +4100
- Toronto Blue Jays: +5500
- Cincinnati Reds: +7000
- San Francisco Giants: +9000
- Pittsburgh Pirates: +12000
- St. Louis Cardinals: +13000
- Los Angeles Angels: +18000
- Athletics: +21000
- Washington Nationals: +32000
- Miami Marlins: +50000
- Colorado Rockies: +50000
- Chicago White Sox: +50000
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.