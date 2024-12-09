Mets World Series Odds Skyrocket After Signing Juan Soto to Record Contract
The New York Mets landed the biggest fish of the MLB offseason, signing outfield Juan Soto to a record 15-year, $765 million contract.
Soto, who spent last season with the New York Yankees, turned down a 16-year, $760 million offer from the Yanks to go across town to Steven Cohen's Mets.
Soto's deal also includes an opt out after five seasons, so he may be able to cash in for even more money in the future.
With the Mets signing Soto, their odds to win the World Series next season have skyrocketed. New York, who made the NLCS in the 2024 season before losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers is now +800 (third overall) to win the World Series.
Prior to the Soto signing, the Mets were +1400 to win the World Series, behind several teams in both the AL and NL. Now, they're only behind the Dodgers and Atlanta Braves.
Latest Odds to Win the World Series in 2025 MLB Season
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Los Angeles Dodgers: +380
- Atlanta Braves: +750
- New York Mets: +800
- New York Yankees: +900
- Philadelphia Phillies: +1000
- Baltimore Orioles: +1100
- Houston Astros: +1300
- San Diego Padres: +1500
New York's movement is in conjuction with the Soto signing, but the Mets also added another former Yankee -- reliver Clay Holmes -- on a three-year deal this offseason.
New York's pitching staff took a hit when Luis Severino signed with the A's, but it is hoping to have a full season of a healthy Kodai Senga in the 2025 campaign.
Still, there's no doubt that Soto completely changes the Mets' outlook for the 2025 season and beyond. One of the best players in MLB, Soto finished the 2024 season with a .288/.419/.569 slash line, 41 homers and 109 runs batted in. He's already a four-time All-Star, World Series champion and five-time Silver Slugger at just 26 years old.
Pairing Soto with shortstop Francisco Lindor gives the Mets an elite duo for years to come.
It'll be interesting to see if Cohen has any other major moves up his sleeve in the offseason to push the Mets higher up the board in the odds to win the World Series.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
