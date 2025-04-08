2026 March Madness Odds: Duke Favored to Win National Championship in Opening Odds
After a long college basketball season and an exhilarating Final Four, the Florida Gators are your 2025 men's national champions! It's their third national championship in school history and their first since 2007.
As quickly as one season ends, the next begins. In the age of the transfer portal, teams already need to start doing work to prepare for the 2025-26 campaign. With the added mystery of not knowing what team's rosters are going to look like when the next season officially tips off, the opening odds to win next year's NCAA Tournament are a lot closer than they'd typically be in years past.
With so much uncertainty in the offseason, any team could emerge as a top contender by the end of the summer. With that being said, it's the Duke Blue Devils who are set as betting favorites at +1000, an implied probability of 9.09%.
After a heartbreaking blown lead in the Final Four against Houston, the betting market is confident Jon Scheyer can make Duke a contender once again next season, even without Cooper Flagg, who is likely headed to the NBA Draft.
Houston, the eventual tournament runner-up, is second on the odds list at +1200. Florida will enter the offseason at +2500 as the defending champions.
Let's take a look at the full list of odds of all teams who are listed at 100-1 odds or shorter.
2026 NCAA Tournament Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Duke +1000
- Houston +1200
- UConn +1400
- BYU +1600
- Purdue +1800
- St. Johns +1800
- Kentucky +2000
- Kansas +2000
- Arkansas +2000
- Louisville +2200
- Texas Tech +2200
- Michigan +2500
- Florida +2500
- Auburn +2500
- Alabama +2500
- Baylor +3000
- Arizona +3000
- Michigan State +3500
- Tennessee +3500
- Iowa State +4000
- North Carolina +4500
- Gonzaga +4500
- UCLA +4500
- Creighton +6000
- Texas +6000
- Illinois +7000
- Wisconsin +7000
- Oregon +7500
- Ole Miss +8000
- Villanova +9000
- USC +9000
- Mississippi State +10000
- Maryland +10000
- Marquette +10000
- Indiana +10000
- Xavier +10000
- SMU +10000
- NC State +10000
- Ohio State +10000
