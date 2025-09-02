3 Best Long Shot Bets to Win Super Bowl 60 (Can Cowboys Make a Deep Playoff Run?)
The start of the 2025 NFL season is just days away so it's time to place all your list minute bets.
Across the internet, you'll find experts and insiders predict the obvious teams to win Super Bowl 60: the Eagles, Chiefs, Lions, Bills, or maybe even a team like the Commanders or Rams. Rarely do you hear someone give a true underdog or longshot to win the Super Bowl, but if that's what you're looking for, you've come to the right place.
In this article, I'm going to break down three teams with long odds that I think have a legitimate chance to make a deep playoff run. If a longshot wins Super Bowl 60, I feel confident in saying it's going to be one of the three following teams.
All odds listed in this article are via FanDuel Sportsbook
NFL Super Bowl 60 Longshot Bet
Dallas Cowboys +4500
People forget that just two years ago, the Dallas Cowboys had a 12-5 record in three straight seasons before 2024, a season where everything that could've gone wrong, went wrong. The Cowboys won the NFC East in two of those three years, and Dak Prescott was the MVP runner-up in 2023.
They have the pieces to return to that form. Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and now George Pickens make up their top offensive weapons, and if they can get Micah Parsons back on the field, they'll have one of the best pass-rushers in the league.
If they can avoid injuries this season, Brian Schottenheimer might have what it takes to bring this team back to the playoffs, and if they can get to the postseason, anything can happen.
Atlanta Falcons +6000
Could the Michael Penix Jr. era in Atlanta start with a bang? There's no arguing the Falcons have the offensive weapons to be a formidable team this season. Bijan Robinson is projected to be a top-three running back in the league, Chris Lindstrom is arguably the best guard in the NFL, and Drake London and Darnell Mooney are an electric receiver combination. If Penix Jr. can improve upon his solid first few starts at the end of 2024, they have a chance to be one of the top offenses in the NFL.
Defensively, the Falcons did all they could to address their lack of pass-rush. They signed Leonard Floyd and then used two first-round draft picks on Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr.
They still have some question marks on defense, especially when it comes to the depth of their secondary, but Atlanta has a better roster than the odds indicate. They're a strong dark horse option in the NFC.
Miami Dolphins +8000
The first step for the Miami Dolphins to be competitive this season is for Tua Tagovailoa to remain healthy for all 17 games. If he can, they could surprise some folks.
The Dolphins made the playoffs in back-to-back seasons in 2022 and 2023, including winning 11 games in 2023. Mike McDaniel and company fell apart a bit in 2024, but there's no denying the level of talent they have on the team, especially offensively. Between Jaylen Waddle, Tyreek Hill, and De'Von Achane, they have enough speed to put up points in bunches when they're firing on all cylinders.
There's a reason the Dolphins are set at 80-1, and there's a lot that needs to go right for them in 2025, but when you look at their roster on paper, it looks like a team that could take a significant step forward this year.
