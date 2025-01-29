3 Wild Super Bowl MVP Bets With Massive Payouts Were Just Made
The Super Bowl is always ripe with fascinating longshot bets, including on kickers!
The betting markets grow around the big game and while the menu is still growing with time to go before kickoff, we have seen plenty of action on the Super Bowl MVP market around both the Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker and Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott.
Despite the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts appearing at the top of the list, its the kickers that are generating the buzz in this betting market at Caesars Sportsbook.
Butker has been critical to the Chiefs run of success across four Super Bowl appearances, making nine of 10 field goals and all 10 extra points. Against the 49ers last season, Butker helped keep the offense afloat early, making four field goals and even getting some Super Bowl MVP consideration during the game before Mahomes and the offense ramped it up.
Butker’s odds moved from +10000 to +1000 on the string of bets coming in on him early on.
Meanwhile, Elliott is playing in his third Super Bowl, where he has made all five of his field goals and five of his six extra point attempts. However, Elliott has struggled this season and it's been apparent in the postseason as well, missing two extra points against the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round and a long field goal attempt against the Washington Commanders in the NFC title game.
Below, you will find the list of Super Bowl MVP odds through Elliott, who is listed at +20000 now after some bets have trickled in on him at long odds.
Super Bowl MVP Odds
- Patrick Mahomes: +110
- Saquon Barkley: +220
- Jalen Hurts: +380
- Travis Kelce: +1600
- Xavier Worthy: +2500
- A.J. Brown: +2800
- DeVonta Smith: +5000
- Kareem Hunt: +6000
- Chris Jones: +6600
- Jalen Carter: +7500
- Zack Baun: +9000
- George Karlaftis: +10000
- Isiah Pacheco: +10000
- DeAndre Hopkins: +15000
- Harrison Butker: +15000
- Jake Elliot: +20000
Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook
