3M Open Betting Preview: Picks, Predictions, Odds for TPC Twin Cities
The four men's major golf tournaments are in the books for 2025, but that doesn't mean the golf season is over. We still have the FedEx Cup and the Ryder Cup left to look forward to, but before we get to those, we have to lock in on this week's 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities.
Most big names are taking the week after playing in Northern Ireland last week, but sometimes that means there's even more betting value to be found. Let's take a look at everything you need to know to bet this tournament, including my favorite picks to win.
3M Open odds
Top 15 odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Sam Burns +1600
- Chris Gotterup +1800
- Maverick McNealy +2000
- Wyndham Clark +2500
- Max Greyserman +2800
- Taylor Pendrith +2800
- Tony Finau +3500
- Davis Thompson +3500
- Rickie Fowler +3500
- Si Woo Kim +4000
- Michael Thorbjornsen +4000
- Sungjae Im +4000
- Kurt Kitayama +4000
- Jake Knapp +4000
- Keith Mitchell +4500
3M Open how to watch
- Thursday: 3:30 p.m.–6:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Friday: 3:30 p.m.–6:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 1 p.m.–3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.–6 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Sunday: 1 p.m.–3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3 p.m.–6 p.m. ET (CBS)
3M Open purse
- Date: Thursday, July 24–Sunday, July 27
- Where: TPC Twin Cities
- Purse: $8.4 million ($1.5 million to winner)
- 2024 champion: Jhonattan Vegas
3M Open notable golfers
Sam Burns: With most of the top golfers taking the week off, it's Sam Burns who enters the week as the betting favorite. He is still seeking his first win of 2025, but he's come close, including losing a playoff at the Canadian Open. He may need a victory if he wants to lock up a spot on this year's Ryder Cup team.
Tony Finau: Tony Finau hasn't had as good of a season as he would have hoped, but now he returns to an event he's had a ton of success at over the years, including winning it back in 2022. Will Finau find his form this week?
3M Open best bets
Jake Knapp +4000 (via FanDuel)
Jake Knapp's game has been rounding into form of late, and now he heads to a course that should be a fantastic fit for him. He has finished in the top 22 in three straight starts, including a T4 finish at the Rocket Classic in late June.
Having length off the tee is a significant advantage at TPC Twin Cities, proven by former winners Cameron Champ and Matthew Wolff. Knapp enters the week ranking 27th in driving distance. He's also 12th on the PGA Tour in strokes gained: putting.
He had to withdraw from the event last season, but now that he's fully healthy, I fully expect him to be in contention on the weekend.
Cameron Champ +5000 (via FanDuel)
Cameron Champ's last PGA Tour win came at this event, and he's been playing some of the best golf since that win over the past couple of months. He contended at the Canadian Open, eventually finishing T9, and he has posted top 20 finishes at both the Rocket Classic and the ISCO Championship since then.
He's one of the longest drivers on the PGA Tour, and he has gained strokes putting in six straight PGA Tour starts before last week's Barracuda Championship. Now, he returns to a course that he feels extremely comfortable in. Since winning this event in 2021, he has posted two great finishes here despite not being in form, finishing 16th in 2022 and 12th in 2024.
Pierceson Coody +7500 (via FanDuel)
I'm keeping with my strategy of betting on long drivers of the golf ball, which brings me to Pierceson Coody. Not only is he long off the tee, but he has been red-hot on the Korn Ferry Tour this season, posting four straight top-seven finishes, including a T4 at last week's tournament. He has also found some success on the PGA Tour, including finishing T25 at the CJ Cup and T16 at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Much like the above two golfers I bet on, driving distance and putting are his two biggest strengths, which is exactly what I'm looking for in an outright bet this week.
He's a great longshot bet at 75-1.
