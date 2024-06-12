49ers 2024 Win Total Projection (San Francisco Expected to be Top Team in NFC)
We are just a few months away from the start of the NFL season which means it's time to start diving into some of the betting odds available for the 2024 campaign.
Sportsbooks have released a plethora of odds that we can bet on, including projected win totals for all 32 teams.
The San Francisco 49ers may have come up short of winning the Super Bowl last season, but oddsmakers expect them to once again be the cream of the crop in the NFC. In fact, they have the highest projected in total in the conference.
Let's take a look.
49ers Win Total for 2024 NFL Season
- OVER 11.5 (+105)
- UNDER 11.5 (-125)
The 49ers' win total is set at 11.5, but with the odds for the over set at +105, sportsbooks believe there's a 48.78% chance they reach 12 or more wins this season, meaning there's a slight edge to them reaching 11 or fewer.
The 49ers are one of only two teams in the NFL with a win total as high as 11.5. The other team is the defending Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, and Detroit Lions are the three teams in the NFC with a win total set one game lower than the 49ers at 10.5.
San Francisco clearly has one of the most talented rosters in the NFL, and its schedule isn't as difficult as you may imagine for 2024. According to sharpfootballanalysis.com, the 49ers' strength of schedule based on opponent projected win totals is 18th, around average for the 32 teams. Only the Eagles (ninth easiest) have an easier schedule amongst the top four projected teams in the conference.
The 49ers also have the second-best odds behind the Chiefs to finish with the most wins in the NFL at +550 (15.38% implied probability).
The 49ers have had a solid offseason, but still need to figure out what they're doing with their star wide receiver, Brandon Aiyuk. If they don't sign him to a new contract this offseason, there's a chance he will sit out of training camp.
If they can sign AIyuk and stay healthy this season, the sky's th
