Chiefs 2024 Win Total Projection (Kansas City Set With Highest Win Total in NFL)
Before we know it, we'll see the ball fly through the air for the opening kickoff between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens to signal the 2024 NFL season has begun.
For the time being, all we can do is look through the abundance of futures odds that sportsbooks have released for the upcoming campaign. One of the markets that's now available to bet on is the projected win total for all 32 teams.
Let's start with the back-to-back defending Super Bowl champions.
Odds listed in this article are via DraftKings Sportsbook
Chiefs Win Total Projection
- OVER 11.5 (-110)
- UNDER 11.5 (-110)
The Chiefs' win total for the 2024 season is set at 11.5 with the odds for both the OVER and UNDER set at 11.5, meaning there's a 50% chance of Kansas City winning more or fewer than 11 games.
The Chiefs are one of only two teams with a win total of 11.5 The other team is the San rancisco 49ers, but the OVER 11.5 wins for the 49ers is set at +105 compared to the Chiefs at -110, meaning oddsmakers believe Kansas City has the best chance to win at least 12 games this season.
The Chiefs are also favored to finish with the most wins this NFL season at +500, an implied probability of 16.67%.
Not only are they the defending champs, but according to Sharpfootballanalysis.com, the Chiefs have the 12th easiest schedule in the NFL next season based on opponent's projected win total. Their two biggest competitors for the best record in the NFL, the 49ers and Baltimore Ravens, have significantly tougher schedules. San Francisco has the 18th easiest schedule and the Ravens have the 29th.
Patrick Mahomes and company managed to win Super Bowl 58, despite not having many elite offensive weapons. They've added to their arsenal this offseason by signing Hollywood Brown and then drafting wide receiver, Xavier Worthy, with the No. 28 pick.
They're set as 3-point favorites against the Ravens on NFL Opening Night.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!