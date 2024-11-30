49ers vs. Bills Final Score Prediction for Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 13
The San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills are set to face-off in the Week 13 edition of Sunday Night Football. Before the season began, this matchup was circled on most people's calendar as a potential Super Bowl preview. Now, with the 49ers on the outside looking in, they'd be lucky to just make the playoffs.
With that being said, Brock Purdy is expected to return to action which makes this game a fun one to watch. Add in some potential snow and this is going to be must-watch television. Let's dive into the latest odds for this interconference duel and then I'll predict the final score.
49ers vs. Bills Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- 49ers +6 (-108)
- Bills -6 (-112)
Moneyline
- 49ers +205
- Bills -250
Total
- OVER 44.5 (-110)
- UNDER 44.5 (-110)
The spread in this game has moved down one point from Bills -7 to Bill -6. The total has dropped half a point from 45.0 to 44.5.
49ers vs. Bills Final Score Prediction
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I'm keeping my faith in the 49ers and backing them to cover the spread as underdogs:
I may die on the hill that I still think the 49ers are a good team that doesn't deserve to be this big of underdogs to the Bills. They enter Week 13 ranking third in the NFL in Net Yards per Play behind only the Ravens and Eagles. Their offense is 10th in EPA per play and their defense is 14th in opponent EPA. That's not the makeup of a team that deserves to be a touchdown underdog.
When it comes to the total, I'm going to take the OVER. Snow typically favors the offense as the defense doesn't have the footing to react as quickly as they need to. The 49ers offense will also be aided in a big way with Purdy back in the lineup.
I'm going to back the Bills to win the game, the 49ers cover the spread, and the total to go OVER.
Final score prediction: 49ers 23, Bills 27
NFL Week 13 Betting Articles
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!