49ers vs. Bills Final Score Prediction for Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 13

Iain MacMillan

The Bills are set as favorite against the 49ers in the Week 13 edition of Sunday Night Football.
The Bills are set as favorite against the 49ers in the Week 13 edition of Sunday Night Football.

The San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills are set to face-off in the Week 13 edition of Sunday Night Football. Before the season began, this matchup was circled on most people's calendar as a potential Super Bowl preview. Now, with the 49ers on the outside looking in, they'd be lucky to just make the playoffs.

With that being said, Brock Purdy is expected to return to action which makes this game a fun one to watch. Add in some potential snow and this is going to be must-watch television. Let's dive into the latest odds for this interconference duel and then I'll predict the final score.

49ers vs. Bills Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Spread

  • 49ers +6 (-108)
  • Bills -6 (-112)

Moneyline

  • 49ers +205
  • Bills -250

Total

  • OVER 44.5 (-110)
  • UNDER 44.5 (-110)

The spread in this game has moved down one point from Bills -7 to Bill -6. The total has dropped half a point from 45.0 to 44.5.

49ers vs. Bills Final Score Prediction

In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I'm keeping my faith in the 49ers and backing them to cover the spread as underdogs:

I may die on the hill that I still think the 49ers are a good team that doesn't deserve to be this big of underdogs to the Bills. They enter Week 13 ranking third in the NFL in Net Yards per Play behind only the Ravens and Eagles. Their offense is 10th in EPA per play and their defense is 14th in opponent EPA. That's not the makeup of a team that deserves to be a touchdown underdog.

When it comes to the total, I'm going to take the OVER. Snow typically favors the offense as the defense doesn't have the footing to react as quickly as they need to. The 49ers offense will also be aided in a big way with Purdy back in the lineup.

I'm going to back the Bills to win the game, the 49ers cover the spread, and the total to go OVER.

Final score prediction: 49ers 23, Bills 27

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!

Published
IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

