49ers vs. Browns Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 13
The Cleveland Browns return home after a 24-10 win in Vegas, while the San Francisco 49ers beat the Panthers on Monday Night Football for their second straight win.
The 49ers are now 8-4 on the season and right in the thick of it in the NFC West.
Can the 49ers make it three in a row?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 13.
49ers vs. Browns Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- 49ers -6 (-108)
- Browns +6 (-112)
Moneyline
- 49ers: -265
- Browns: +215
Total
- 39.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
49ers vs. Browns How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 30
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Huntington Bank Field
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- 49ers record: 8-4
- Browns record: 3-8
49ers vs. Browns Betting Trends
- The 49ers are 7-5 against the spread this season.
- The Browns are 6-5 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 7-4-1 in the 49ers' games this season.
- The OVER is 6-5 in the Browns' games this season.
- The 49ers are 5-2 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Browns are 4-1 against the spread at home this season.
49ers vs. Browns Injury Reports
49ers Injury Report
- Robert Beal Jr. – questionable
- Jordan James – questionable
- Jordan Watkins – questionable
- Eddy Pineiro – out
- Kevin Givens – out
- Connor Colby – out
- Tatum Bethune – out
Browns Injury Report
- Alex Wright – out
- Jamari Thrash – out
- Adin Huntington – questionable
49ers vs. Browns Key Player to Watch
Myles Garrett, Defensive End, Cleveland Browns
It’s rare that a defensive player is the one to spotlight, but that’s the case here with the Cleveland Browns. Myles Garrett has been dominating the line of scrimmage this season with a league-leading 18 sacks, and it’s not close as Brian Burns (13) and Danielle Hunter (11) are the only other two players with more than 10.
Garrett garners special attention from whichever team he’s playing, especially so for a 49ers team that struggled to move the ball on Monday night against the Panthers.
49ers vs. Browns Prediction and Pick
The 49ers had some trouble scoring against the Panthers and now must face off against Garrett and the Browns. Cleveland allows the second-fewest yards per game at 273, and 22.2 points per contest.
San Francisco’s defense has its warts, but the Browns average just shy of 17 points per game this season.
This should be an ugly, low-scoring game in Cleveland.
Pick: Under 39.5 (-105)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
