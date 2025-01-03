49ers vs. Cardinals Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 18 (Target Kyler Murray)
The 49ers entered the season as the NFC West betting favorites, and mid-season it seemed like the Cardinals were primed to contend for the crown, but as we get to Week 18, both teams are out of the postseason race making for a game with low stakes in the regular season finale.
With question marks on availability, there is a limited prop market for San Francisco’s road trip to Arizona, but there are two that are showing value at this point in time. Can Kyler Murray maintain an edge on the 49ers defense that may be short-handed? Can Ricky Pearsall continue his late season ascent?
Here’s our player prop preview for Sunday’s Week 18 matchup.
Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for 49ers vs. Cardinals
- Kyler Murray OVER 29.5 Rushing Yards
- Ricky Pearsall Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+235)
Kyler Murray OVER 29.5 Rushing Yards
Murray is 3-4 in his career against the 49ers, but led a massive comeback against San Fran in the first meeting this season, rushing for 83 yards in the win.
The Cardinals signal caller has given the Niners fits on the ground in his career, going over this listed rushing yard total in six of seven games. He averages 57 rushing yards per game against the 49ers.
While this game can feature more time for backups as we get into the later stages of it, I’m still going to trust Murray’s historical success against the 49ers in this facet of his game. It’s also worth noting that the Cards won’t have James Conner next to him in the backfield, which may mean more dropbacks than expected for him.
Ricky Pearsall Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+235)
The 49ers first round pick continues to come on strong as the season winds down.
After four targets in the two weeks prior, Persall had his best performance of the season on Monday Night Football against the Lions, garnering 10 targets and catching height passes for 141 yards with a touchdown catch.
With Brock Purdy’s status in doubt for this Week 18 matchup, and Josh Dobbs in line to start, this can be a game where Pearsall is targeted a ton as the Niners look to let players down the depth chart get more run.
The rookie has seen his snap numbers trend up as the season has progressed, but is still being priced with longer odds than more veteran players that can be pulled earlier like George Kittle and Deebo Samuel.
With that in mind, I’ll go back to Pearsall against a shaky Cards’ pass defense that is 25th in EPA/Dropback.
