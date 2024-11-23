49ers vs. Packers Best NFL Prop Bets for Week 12 (Bet This Jordan Love Prop)
The Packers vs. 49ers game features far more questions than expected with Brandon Allen set to start for the injured Brock Purdy.
While Allen has plenty of NFL experience, how will he fare stepping in to a must-win situation for San Francisco, who is fighting for playoff positioning in a crowded NFC West. He’ll face a Packers team that has been up-and-down all season with injury woes themselves, can Jordan Love succeed against the 49ers defense?
Here’s three player props for Sunday’s playoff-centric matchup.
Best Player Props for 49ers vs. Packers in NFL Week 12
- Brandon Allen to Throw an Interception (-114)
- Jordan Love to Throw an Interception (-146)
- Deebo Samuel OVER 12.5 Rushing Yards
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Brandon Allen to Throw an Interception (-114)
Allen has made nine NFL starts dating back to 2019 and has tossed six interceptions. While he has experience, he’s still a career backup quarterback and turnovers are bound to happen.
Yes, the San Francisco offense is littered with elite skill position players and a sound offensive play caller in Kyle Shanahan, but mistakes are inevitable.
At a near coin flip price, I’ll take Allen to make a mistake and throw a pick to a havoc driven Packers defense that has 10 interceptions on the season, tied for eighth most in the NFL.
Jordan Love to Throw an Interception (-146)
Love has battled injuries this season, but that hasn’t changed his play style which features a bevy of high risk throws all over the field.
The Packers signal caller has thrown an interception in every game he has played in this season, totaling 11 on the year.
Against a 49ers defense that is seventh in the NFL in interceptions, I’m happy to lay the lumber on this interception price.
Deebo Samuel OVER 12.5 Rushing Yards
Samuel is the do-it-all weapon in the 49ers and with a backup quarterback in I believe the Niners look to deploy him in multiple different ways.
This is a fairly appropriate number for Samuel, who has cleared this number in five of nine games that he has played in.
With potentially more reps as the team looks to get creative with a new quarterback, look for Samuel to get more opportunities in the run game.
More NFL Stories
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.