49ers vs. Rams Best NFL Prop Bets for Thursday Night Football in Week 5 (Bet on Matthew Stafford)
A ton of superstar playmakers are in action on Thursday night, as the Los Angeles Rams host the San Francisco 49ers in one of the best Thursday Night Football matchups of the 2025 season.
San Francisco is pretty banged up on both sides of the ball heading into Week 5, but it still has Christian McCaffrey, who could be an intriguing player prop target in this matchup.
As for Matthew Stafford and the Rams, they’ve been one of the more explosive offenses early in the 2025 season, led by star wideout Puka Nacua.
Both of these teams would love to pick up a win to get a leg up in the NFC West, and if you’re not sold on betting a side, the prop market may be the way to go.
I’m eyeing a few player props for this divisional battle, including a play for Stafford in the first primetime matchup of Week 5.
Best NFL Prop Bets for 49ers vs. Rams
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Matthew Stafford OVER 235.5 Passing Yards (-112)
- Christian McCaffrey OVER 16.5 Rushing Attempts (+100)
- Puka Nacua OVER 7.5 Receptions (-156)
Matthew Stafford OVER 235.5 Passing Yards (-112)
Stafford is off to a great start in the 2025 season, averaging 278.5 passing yards per game while clearing 235.5 passing yards in three of his four appearances.
Last week, Stafford threw for 375 yards on 41 attempts, and he’s thrown the ball at least 29 times in every game this season, giving him a pretty solid floor heading into this matchup.
San Francisco is 10th in the NFL in EPA/Pass, but the team lost start pass rusher Nick Bosa for the season in Week 3. So, Stafford should have a little extra time to throw in Week 5.
Given the volume and the elite receiver play Stafford has around him, I believe this line is too low on Thursday.
Christian McCaffrey OVER 16.5 Rushing Attempts (+100)
Someone has to get the ball for the San Francisco offense in Week 5, and Christian McCaffrey is surprisingly the healthiest playmaker the 49ers have.
CMC has carried the ball 69 times through four games this season, clearing 16.5 rushing attempts in three of his four games.
With the 49ers shorthanded on offense again in this game, they may lean on CMC against a Rams defense that is 18th in EPA/Rush and allowing 3.9 yards per carry this season.
McCaffrey hasn’t been great on the ground, but it hasn’t stopped the 49ers from feeding him. The only game that he failed to clear this line was in Week 2 against the Saints, but he’s played over 84 percent of San Fran’s snaps in the two weeks since.
Puka Nacua OVER 7.5 Receptions (-156)
Through four games, Puka Nacua is 4-for-4 when it comes to clearing 7.5 receptions, and he’s led the NFL in receptions and receiving yards (42 catches, 503 yards).
Nacua has been targeted at least nine times in every game, and he’s received 15 targets in each of his last two games, picking up 11 and 13 receptions.
Stafford’s favorite target should be in line for another big workload in Week 5, especially since the Rams have upped his snap count in recent weeks. Nacua played over 80 percent of L.A.’s offensive snaps in each of the last two games.
