76ers' NBA Finals Odds Following Paul George's Offseason Knee Procedure
The 2025-26 NBA season is still months away, but the injury bug has already hit the Philadelphia 76ers.
Star forward Paul George reportedly suffered a left knee injury during a recent workout, and he underwent a procedure to fix the issue ahead of training camp. Per ESPN's Shams Charania, George will begin a rehab program and is set to be re-evaluated before camp.
Now, that doesn't mean that the nine-time All-Star will be good to go for camp, and it already casts at least a shadow -- maybe not a dark cloud -- over the start of Philly's 2025-26 season.
However, oddsmakers at various sportsbooks have not budged in their outlook for Philly in the 2025-26 season. At DraftKings, the Sixers remain at +3000 to win the NBA Finals, tied for the 10th-best odds in the league with the Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks.
The 2024-25 season was filled with injuries for the Sixers, and they quickly went from a potential contender in the East to a surefire lottery team. The tanking season landed Philly the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft (where it selected VJ Edgecombe), but the Sixers' chances of contending for a title hinge on the health of Joel Embiid, George, and Tyrese Maxey.
In the 2024-25 season, George played in just 41 games for Philly and averaged 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game while shooting 43.0 percent from the field and 35.8 percent from 3. For a player who is on a max contract for the next three seasons, George's production in the 2024-25 season wasn't enough for the Sixers to truly be a title contender.
Now, there's a chance that the star forward gets off to a slow start in the 2025-26 season if he's not recovered from his knee injury fully by camp. For bettors, this is yet another reason why betting on any Sixers futures market is a massive risk heading into the 2025-26 season.
