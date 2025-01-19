76ers vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Jan. 19
The Philadelphia 76ers are in the midst of a grueling stretch of their schedule, and it could doom their season.
Philly is just 15-25 after losing to the Indiana Pacers on Saturday, and now it has to play the Milwaukee Bucks on the second night of a back-to-back on Sunday.
The loss to Indiana was the Sixers’ fifth in a row and their eighth in their last 10 games. At 10 games under .500, Philly sits in the No. 11 seed in the Eastern Conference, two games back of the No. 10-seeded Chicago Bulls and 6.5 games back of the No. 6-seeded Atlanta Hawks (the last spot in the playoff field that avoids the play-in tournament).
With Joel Embiid out due to his knee injury and Philly reeling, oddsmakers have set the Bucks as 12.5-point favorites at home on Sunday.
Milwaukee is now 23-17 on the season after a slow start, and it has won three games in a row heading into this matchup.
Here’s a full breakdown of the odds, players to bet in the prop market, and my prediction for this Eastern Conference clash.
76ers vs. Bucks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- 76ers +12.5 (-108)
- Bucks -12.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- 76ers: +525
- Bucks: -750
Total
- 223.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
76ers vs. Bucks How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Jan. 19
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports Wisconsin
- 76ers record: 15-25
- Bucks record: 23-17
76ers vs. Bucks Injury Reports
76ers Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Bucks Injury Report
- Giannis Antetokounmpo – probable
- Khris Middleton – probable
- MarJon Beauchamp – probable
- Andre Jackson Jr. – questionable
- AJ Green – questionable
- AJ Johnson – out
- Tyler Smith – out
- Liam Robbins – out
76ers vs. Bucks Best NBA Prop Bets
Philadelphia 76ers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Tyrese Maxey OVER 27.5 Points (-125)
Earlier today, I shared why bettors should target Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey in the prop market in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points:
This is my favorite bet of the night, as Tyrese Maxey should be in line for a huge game against a Milwaukee Bucks defense that is 27th in the NBA in points per game allowed to the point guard position.
Maxey is averaging 26.1 points per game this season, and he’s been red hot as of late, clearing this prop in each of his last six games. Over his last 16 games, Maxey is averaging 28.1 points per game while shooting 43.5 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from 3. While he hasn’t been as efficient as last season, the shots are still there for the All-Star guard – especially with Joel Embiid out of the lineup.
I expect Maxey to torch this Bucks defense that has not defended lead guards well all season long.
Milwaukee Bucks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Brook Lopez OVER 5.5 Rebounds (+130)
If you’re looking for some value in the prop market, Brook Lopez provides just that on Sunday.
While Lopez is averaging just 4.8 rebounds per game this season, clearing 5.5 rebounds in just 17 of his 40 games, this is a great matchup with Embiid out.
Philly ranks dead last in the NBA in rebounding percentage this season, and Lopez had eight rebounds against the Sixers in the season opener. While these teams haven’t played since, Lopez’s role for Milwaukee remains the same.
He’s still playing 31.8 minutes per game, and he picked up seven boards in his last outing. I think he’s a solid bet to pick up six or more on Sunday.
76ers vs. Bucks Prediction and Pick
On Saturday night, Nick Nurse was noncommittal to Paul George or Guerschon Yabusele – two important players for Philly – suiting up on Sunday.
That’s a massive red flag for a Philly team that has been awful as a road underdog (3-8-1 against the spread) so far this season.
While the Bucks are just 9-10-1 against the spread as home favorites, they still have an average scoring margin of +7.2 points per game in those contests.
As good as Maxey is, it’s hard to ask him to carry this Philly team if George doesn’t play, especially with Giannis, Damian Lillard, and Khris Middleton all expected to suit up on Sunday.
The Bucks are an impressive 10-6 when Middleton plays this season.
Pick: Bucks -12.5 (-112)
