76ers vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Oct. 22
The Boston Celtics open up their 2025-26 season with a home matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night.
Both teams will start the season without key pieces as Jayson Tatum hopes to play sometime this season after suffering an Achilles injury, and Jared McCain is slated to miss a few weeks with a thumb injury. The Sixers will also be without Paul George due to a knee injury.
The oddsmakers have the Celtics as slight home favorites against the Sixers.
Which Atlantic Division rival will get a win in their opener?
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Wednesday night’s matchup.
76ers vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- 76ers +2.5 (-110)
- Celtics -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- 76ers: +120
- Celtics: -142
Total
- 227.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
76ers vs. Celtics How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 22
- Time: 7:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: TD Garden
- How to Watch (TV): NBCSP, NBCSB
- 76ers record: 0-0
- Celtics record: 0-0
76ers vs. Celtics Injury Reports
76ers Injury Report
- Paul George – out
- Jared McCain – out
- Trendon Watford -- out
Celtics Injury Report
- Jayson Tatum – out
- Jalyen Brown – questionable
76ers vs. Celtics Best NBA Prop Bets
Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jaylen Brown OVER 5.5 Rebounds (-165)
Jaylen Brown has become a force in Boston, and he’s going to have to shoulder more of the load this season without Jayson Tatum. There are still some pieces around him, but the veteran will be leading the way.
Brown averaged 5.8 rebounds per game last season, which is a tad higher than his career average of 5.3. However, he finished the season particularly strong on the glass with at least six rebounds in each of his final 10 games (including the playoffs).
Overall, Brown had over 5.5 rebounds in 59% of his games last season, including all three meetings against the Sixers. In fact, he had 23 rebounds in three games against Philadelphia with 7, 10, and 6 boards.
76ers vs. Celtics Prediction and Pick
The 76ers can be a dangerous team whenever Joel Embiid is healthy and on the court, and the big man appears to be ready to go for the season opener.
The Celtics may have won the final three meetings last season, but the Sixers won the first matchup 118-114 in Boston last December.
Boston fizzled out in the playoffs without Tatum, and I’m happy to fade them to begin the season until we see how these new-look Celtics perform.
Pick: 76ers (+120)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
