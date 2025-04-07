76ers vs. Heat Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, April 7
The Miami Heat are still in the mix for a top-eight seed in the Eastern Conference, even though they are locked into landing in the play-in tournament for the third straight season.
On Monday, Miami is a massive favorite against the Philadelphia 76ers, who have dropped 11 games in a row and have ruled out Paul George, Tyrese Maxey, and Joel Embiid for the season.
The only way the Sixers can salvage this failed season is by finishing in the top six in the draft, as it would allow them to keep their top-six protected pick. So, that’s a good sign for Miami’s chances of making up some ground in the play-in picture on Monday.
Still, the Heat have listed Andrew Wiggins and Tyler Herro as questionable in this game, so they could be in a tough spot offensively if both of those starters sit. Wiggins has not played since March 27, and Herro missed the team’s last game against Milwaukee.
Here’s a look at the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for Monday’s contest.
76ers vs. Heat Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- 76ers +14.5 (-108)
- Heat -14.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- 76ers: +675
- Heat: -1050
Total
- 213 (Over -110/Under -110)
76ers vs. Heat How to Watch
- Date: Monday, April 7
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Kaseya Center
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network Sun, NBC Sports Philadelphia
- 76ers record: 23-55
- Heat record: 35-43
76ers vs. Heat Injury Reports
76ers Injury Report
- Joel Embiid – out
- Paul George – out
- Tyrese Maxey – out
- Andre Drummond – out
- Justin Edwards – questionable
- Eric Gordon – out
- Kyle Lowry – questionable
- Jared McCain – out
- Kelly Oubre Jr. – out
- Guerschon Yabusele – out
Heat Injury Report
- Alec Burks – questionable
- Tyler Herro – questionable
- Andrew Wiggins – questionable
- Haywood Highsmith – questionable
- Dru Smith – out
- Duncan Robinson – available
- Isaiah Stevens – out
- Kevin Love – out
- Nikola Jovic – out
76ers vs. Heat Best NBA Prop Bets
Philadelphia 76ers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Quentin Grimes OVER 22.5 Points (-120)
The Heat held Grimes to just 15 points in their last meeting, but the 76ers guard is one of the few proven scoring options on this team on Monday night.
Grimes has 23 or more points in 13 of his 17 games since the start of March, averaging 26.5 points per game over that stretch. Grimes should get all the shots that he can handle in this game.
Miami Heat Best NBA Prop Bet
- Bam Adebayo OVER 21.5 Points (-110)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Bam Adebayo could be a solid prop pick in this matchup:
Bam Adebayo has scored 21 or more points in four straight games, although he was held to just 16 points in 28 minutes in a blowout win over the Sixers last month.
Still, Bam is averaging 18.0 points per game, and he’s been much better since the All-Star break, averaging 20.6 points per game while shooting 50.8 percent from the field and 42.3 percent from beyond the arc.
Philly is the No. 28 defense in the NBA over its last 10 games, so I wouldn't be shocked to see Bam go off – especially if Herro and Wiggins sit – on Monday.
76ers vs. Heat Prediction and Pick
Another play from my NBA Best Bets column – I turned the Bam prop and this pick into a same-game parlay – I’m backing the Heat to cover the spread in this game:
The Heat are 12-12 against the spread when favored at home this season – an average mark – but they blew out Philly by 23 points in Philly late last month.
The Sixers are in full-on tanking mode, ranking 28th in the NBA in net rating over their last 10 games (-14.7). Miami is still in play for the No. 8 seed, although it is two games out, entering Monday’s action.
On top of that, the Sixers are the worst team in the NBA against the spread as road underdogs, going 8-19-1 this season. While the Heat have not played well this season, they are 6-4 in their last 10 games and beat up on some bad teams – and some good ones in Boston and Golden State – during a six-game winning streak not that long ago.
There’s zero reason to trust the Sixers on the road with all of the players that they have out of the lineup.
Pick: Heat -14.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
