76ers vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Sunday, Oct. 27 (Bet This Maxey Prop)
The Philadelphia 76ers are off to a slow start this season, losing to the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors in their first two games.
Joel Embiid (knee) and Paul George (knee) both missed the first two games of the season, and they’ve been ruled out on Sunday against the Indiana Pacers.
Indiana is 1-1 so far this season, coming off a tough loss to the New York Knicks on Friday night where Tyrese Haliburton failed to score a point.
The Pacers are eight-point favorites at home in this matchup, and they’d love to get back on track against a shorthanded Philly team.
Here’s the odds, key players to watch and my prediction on Sunday.
76ers vs. Pacers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- 76ers +8 (-108)
- Pacers -8 (-112)
Moneyline
- 76ers: +260
- Pacers: -325
Total
- 228.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
76ers vs. Pacers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 27
- Time: 3:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Indiana, NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Sixers record: 0-2
- Pacers record: 1-1
76ers vs. Pacers Injury Reports
76ers Injury Report
- Joel Embiid – out
- Paul George – out
Pacers Injury Report
- James Wiseman – out
- Tristen Newton – questionable
76ers vs. Pacers Key Players to Watch
Philadelphia 76ers
Tyrese Maxey: It’s been a slow start to the season for Tyrese Maxey, as he’s shooting less than 30 percent from the field and 19.0 percent from beyond the arc. With Paul George and Joel Embiid out of the lineup for the third straight game, Maxey should be in line for a massive workload again on Sunday.
Indiana Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton: It’s been a rough, rough start shooting the ball for Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton this season. He’s just 1-for-16 from beyond the arc in two games, and he failed to score a single point (0-for-8 from the field, 0-for-7 from 3) in a bad loss to the New York Knicks on Friday night. Can he bounce back at home?
76ers vs. Pacers Prediction and Pick
My favorite play in this game happens to be a prop, which I broke down in today’s NBA Best Bets column:
Philadelphia 76ers All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey is not shooting the ball well so far this season, going 10-for-31 and 6-for-23 from the field over his first two games while shooting just 4-for-21 from beyond the arc.
With Joel Embiid and Paul George both still out, Maxey has been relied on to carry a massive load in this offense, and his usage (54 shots in two games) is a positive sign for him in this prop.
Last season, Maxey averaged 25.9 points per game while shooting 45.0 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from 3 on 20.3 shots per game. This season, he’s taking 27 shots per game but shooting just 29.6 percent from the field and 19.0 percent from 3. That’s going to change at some point, so I’m buying low on him here with PG and Embiid still sidelined.
The Indiana Pacers have struggled defensively in the 2024-25 season, ranking 26th in the league in defensive rating and allowing over 120 points in a loss to the New York Knicks on Friday.
Don’t be shocked if Maxey gets back on track in this matchup, and he should flirt with 30 points even if he doesn’t shoot efficiently. In his first two games this season – despite shooting worse than 30 percent from the field – Maxey had 25 and 24 points.
Pick: Tyrese Maxey OVER 29.5 Points (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.