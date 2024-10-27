Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Tyrese Maxey, Zion Williamson)
Saturday marked the first perfect day in this season’s NBA Best Bets column, and I’m looking to follow that up with another strong showing for Sunday’s five-game slate.
There are four spreads of eight or more points on Sunday, and with the Los Angeles Clippers and Oklahoma City Thunder both on the second night of a back-to-back, we’ve yet to get injury reports for their matchups.
So, I’m focusing on a pair of props again on Sunday, including one player who has gotten off to a slow start despite massive usage in the 2024-25 campaign.
Is another 2-for-2 day on the horizon?
Let’s break down the plays for Oct. 27.
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024-25 season record: 10-9-1 (-0.33 units)
- OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1020-954-23 (+37.76 units)
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
NBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Tyrese Maxey OVER 29.5 Points (-110) – 0.5 unit
- Zion Williamson OVER 11.5 Assists and Rebounds (-120) – 0.5 unit
Tyrese Maxey OVER 29.5 Points (-110) – 0.5 unit
Philadelphia 76ers All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey is not shooting the ball well so far this season, going 10-for-31 and 6-for-23 from the field over his first two games while shooting just 4-for-21 from beyond the arc.
With Joel Embiid and Paul George both still out, Maxey has been relied on to carry a massive load in this offense, and his usage (54 shots in two games) is a positive sign for him in this prop.
Last season, Maxey averaged 25.9 points per game while shooting 45.0 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from 3 on 20.3 shots per game. This season, he’s taking 27 shots per game but shooting just 29.6 percent from the field and 19.0 percent from 3. That’s going to change at some point, so I’m buying low on him here with PG and Embiid still sidelined.
The Indiana Pacers have struggled defensively in the 2024-25 season, ranking 26th in the league in defensive rating and allowing over 120 points in a loss to the New York Knicks on Friday.
Don’t be shocked if Maxey gets back on track in this matchup, and he should flirt with 30 points even if he doesn’t shoot efficiently. In his first two games this season – despite shooting worse than 30 percent from the field – Maxey had 25 and 24 points.
Zion Williamson OVER 11.5 Assists and Rebounds (-120) – 0.5 unit
After missing the New Orleans Pelicans’ season opener due to an illness, star forward Zion Williamson returned to action on Friday and played 29:06 against the Portland Trail Blazers.
The former No. 1 pick had a strong game on the glass, grabbing 11 rebounds, and he picked up seven assists as well. While Zion shot just 4-for-15 from the field, he was heavily involved as an initiator of offense with Dejounte Murray (broken hand) out.
I’m buying Zion as a rebounder and playmaker in a rematch with Portland on Sunday. He finished with 18 rebounds and assists in his season debut, yet he’s set at just 11.5 in the prop market on Sunday.
“Point Zion” could make another appearance against the Blazers – and to open this season – until Murray can return to action.
According to NBA.com’s tracking data, Zion had 17 rebound chances in his first game of the season, and with the Pelicans lacking a true center in their rotation, he’s going to need to hit the glass on a nightly basis.
This number is too low for a combined assists and rebounds prop for the former top pick.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.