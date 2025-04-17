A's vs. White Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, April 17
The Athletics are two games below .500, but an 8-10 record is likely better than most people expected from this team through the first three weeks. Now, they have a chance to complete a series sweep against the Chicago White Sox, beating them by a combined score of 15-4 through the first two games.
Let's dive into the odds of tonight's series finale.
Athletics vs. White Sox Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Athletics -1.5 (+105)
- White Sox +1.5 (-125)
Moneyline
- Athletics -162
- White Sox +136
Total
- 8 (Over -105/Under -115)
Athletics vs. White Sox How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, April 17
- Game Time: 2:10 PM EST
- Venue: Rate Field
- How to Watch (TV): NBCSCA, CHSN
- Athletics Record: 8-10
- White Sox Record: 4-13
Athletics vs. White Sox Probable Pitchers
- Athletics: JP Sears, LHP (1-2, 4.24 ERA)
- Chicago: Davis Martin, RHP (1-1, 4.24 ERA)
Athletics vs. White Sox Best Prop Bet
- Davis Martin UNDER 4.5 Strikeouts (-140) via DraftKings
In today's edition of "Painting the Corners", I broke down how a Davis Martin strikeout prop is one of my favorite plays for today:
One of the Athletics' biggest strengths this season has been their plate discipline. They currently sport the third-lowest strikeout rate in the Majors, striking out on just 17.9% of their plate appearances. To try to take advantage of that, I'm going to bet the White Sox starter, Davis Martin, to fail to reach five strikeouts. He has only surpassed two strikeouts once in three starts to begin his 2025 campaign.
Athletics vs. White Sox Prediction and Pick
I simply can't bet on the White Sox with how their offense has performed through the first three weeks. They're batting .200 while ranking dead last amongst all teams in OPS at .579. Davis Martin getting the start for them today doesn't make me think they can win this game based on their pitching alone. He has an ERA of 4.24, including a performance against the Tigers where he allowed seven earned runs across 5.0 innings pitched.
The Athletics have overperformed so far this season, including ranking inside the top 10 in the Majors in OPS at .723.
I'm not afraid to back the Athletics as road favorite this afternoon.
Pick: Athletics -162 via DraftKings
