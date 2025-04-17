Painting Corners: Best MLB Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Davis Martin, Jordan Hicks, and Francisco Lindor)
As is usually the case, Thursday's MLB slate is a small one as some teams travel to get ready for their weekend series. With that being said, we still have enough games to watch and bet on today.
To make today's games a bit more exciting, I've narrowed in on three player props to bet on for the Thursday slate. Now, I'm going to share them with you. Let's dive into it.
Top MLB Prop Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Davis Martin UNDER 4.5 Strikeouts (-140)
- Jordan Hicks OVER 2.5 Walks Allowed (-145)
- Francisco Lindor UNDER 0.5 Hits (+185)
Athletics vs. White Sox Prop Bet
One of the Athletics' biggest strengths this season has been their plate discipline. They currently sport the third-lowest strikeout rate in the Majors, striking out on just 17.9% of their plate appearances. To try to take advantage of that, I'm going to bet the White Sox starter, Davis Martin, to fail to reach five strikeouts. He has only surpassed two strikeouts once in three starts to begin his 2025 campaign.
Pick: Davis Martin UNDER 4.5 Strikeouts (-140)
Giants vs. Phillies Prop Bet
The Phillies enter today's action leading the Majors in walk rate, drawing a walk on 11.6% of their plate appearances. Today, they'll face Jordan Hicks of the Giants, who is coming off a game where he allowed three walks in just 4.0 innings against the Yankees. If he has a similar performance like that tonight, this bet will be a winner for us.
Pick: Jordan Hicks OVER 2.5 Walks Allowed (-145)
Cardinals vs. Mets Prop Bet
Francisco Lindor has struggled out of the gates to start the season. He has a batting average of just .239 through his first 17 games. Tonight, he'll face Andre Pallante of the Cardinals, who has allowed just 10 hits in 16.1 innings pitched this season.
We have a chance to bet a struggling player at +185 to not record a hit against a team that's poised for a strong game on the mound.
Pick: Francisco Lindor UNDER 0.5 Hits (+185)
