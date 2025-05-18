Is Aaron Gordon Playing in Game 7? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Nuggets vs. Thunder)
Denver Nuggets star forward Aaron Gordon suffered a left hamstring strain in Game 6 against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and he's officially listed as questionable for Game 7 on Sunday afternoon.
ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Friday that Gordon's status for Game 7 was in doubt after being diagnosed with the injury, which could be a huge blow to Denver.
Following Charania's report, the odds for the Nuggets-Thunder game shifted, with Denver moving from +7 to +8.5. The Nuggets have settled as eight-point underdogs in the latest odds.
On the bright side for Denver, Gordon reportedly went through a full walk-through on Saturday, a positive sign for this chances of suiting up in Game 7.
Gordon has been vital to Denver's success in this postseason, hitting multiple game-winning shots while averaging 6.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. He's shooting 48.5 percent from the field and 38.2 percent from 3 in the playoffs.
If Gordon is able to go, it would be a major boost to a Denver team that is 5-1 against the spread in this series. Here's how I'd bet on the Nuggets forward in the prop market in this matchup.
Best Aaron Gordon Prop Bet for Game 7 vs. Thunder
- Aaron Gordon OVER 9.5 Rebounds and Assists (-120)
If he's able to play, Gordon could be a great target in the prop market in this win-or-go-home matchup.
Gordon has been an impact player all postseason, and he’s averaging 9.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game in this series.
Gordon has cleared this line in four of his six games, including a seven-rebound, seven-assist showing in Game 6. The veteran forward has a pretty solid floor when it comes to these props, as he’s playing a ton of minutes (37.5 per game) while averaging 13.5 rebound chances and 8.5 potential assists per game in the series.
Gordon could end up pushing the OVER on this number in rebounds alone, so I love this combo prop for Game 7.
