Nuggets vs. Thunder Game 7 Odds Shift Following Aaron Gordon Injury Update
The Denver Nuggets could be in trouble in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Forward Aaron Gordon, who has been huge for Denver with multiple game-winning shots this postseason, could miss Game 7 with a hamstring injury that he suffered in Game 6. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Gordon's status is up in the air for Game 7.
The Nuggets opened up as seven-point underdogs on the road against OKC, but that number has shifted dramatically at DraftKings Sportsbook. Denver moved to an 8.5-point underdog in the latest Game 7 odds following the announcement of Gordon's status being in doubt.
The Nuggets are 5-1 against the spread in this series, but they've been playing an extremely short rotation all postseason, basically playing six guys major minutes. If Gordon is out in Game 7, Denver would likely turn to Russell Westbrook in the starting lineup in his place.
Injuries limited Gordon to just 51 games in the regular season, but he's been great in the playoffs, averaging 16.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game for Denver.
The Thunder remains the favorite to win the NBA Finals, as they are -355 favorites at DraftKings to win Game 7 and advance to the Western Conference Finals.
