Is Aaron Gordon Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Clippers vs. Nuggets)
Denver Nuggets star forward Aaron Gordon has dealt with a calf injury for a lot of the 2024-25 season, and he has popped up on the injury report with the ailment again ahead of Game 2 of the first round against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Gordon is listed as probable for Monday night's Game 2, and while he's expected to be able to suit up, it's worth noting that Gordon ended up on the injury report after playing a whopping 46 minutes in Game 1.
The Nuggets won that matchup in overtime, but they'd have a tough time competing in this series if Gordon has to miss any time.
The former first-round pick had a huge game on Saturday, finishing with 25 points on 8-of-14 shooting from the field, eight rebounds, one assist and two steals. The Nuggets need Gordon on the defensive end as well, as he's drawn a lot of matchups with Kawhi Leonard already in this series.
Even though Gordon appears likely to play based on the probable tag, the Nuggets are set as underdogs at home in Game 1 in the latest odds at DraftKings.
Denver trailed for the majority of Game 1 before forcing overtime and ultimately pulling out a close win.
