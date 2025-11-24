Is Aaron Gordon Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Nuggets vs. Grizzlies)
The Denver Nuggets are set to be without a key piece of their rotation for the next several weeks and potentially into the new year.
Forward Aaron Gordon is set to miss four to six weeks with a Grade 2 right hamstring strain, a major blow to a Denver team that is off to a 12-4 start this season. Gordon suffered a hamstring injury in the playoffs last season, but he played through it in a Game 7 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round.
Even with Gordon out, Denver is favored on Monday against the Memphis Grizzlies, but the team's margin for error is much slimmer.
This season, Gordon is averaging 18.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while shooting 53.2 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from beyond the arc. With Gordon out, Peyton Watson should have a bigger role in the rotation going foward.
Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for the Nuggets in this Western Conference clash on Monday night.
Best Nuggets Prop Bet vs. Grizzlies
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Nikola Jokic OVER 43.5 Points and Rebounds (-109)
This season, Jokic is averaging 30.4 points and 13.0 rebounds per game, but he'll likely be asked to do a lot more of both with Gordon and Christian Braun out of the lineup.
The three-time league MVP has a favorable matchup on Monday night against a Memphis team that is off to a slow start this season and ranks 17th in opponent points per game, 17th in defensive rating and 22nd in opponent rebounds per game.
Jokic has scored 44, 34, 28 and 36 points in his last four games, and I wouldn't be shocked if he puts up a big game both in the scoring department and on the glass. Since this line is set right at Jokic's season average, I don't mind going over in case he has. bigger scoring or rebounding game.
The Nuggets are still heavily favored on the road in this matchup, and I'd expect them to play pretty well on offense against a pedestrian Grizzlies defense.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.