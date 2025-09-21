Is Aaron Jones Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bengals vs. Vikings)
The Minnesota Vikings will be without veteran running back Aaron Jones in Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals, and Jones will be out much longer than that.
Minnesota placed Jones on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, and he's now forced to miss at least the next four weeks of action. That's a big blow to a Vikings offense that has also lost starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy (ankle) to injury in Week 3.
With Jones out of the lineup, Jordan Mason should be the No. 1 back for the Vikings going forward. He saw an uptick in his snap count in Week 2 with Jones exiting early, and the Vikings have used Mason as their primary runner on the ground this season.
Here's how I'd bet on Mason in the prop market in Week 3 with Jones sidelined.
Best Jordan Mason Prop Bet for Week 3 with Aaron Jones Out
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Jordan Mason OVER 18.5 Rushing Attempts (-101)
This could be a huge game for Mason, as he's going to be the lead back for an offense that is starting a backup quarterback on Sunday.
With J.J. McCarthy out and Carson Wentz under center, I expect the Vikings to lean heavily on their running game to move the chains and help Wentz get into favorable spots when he has to throw the ball.
Plus, Kevin O'Connell has a glowing review of Mason, who has played well over the first two weeks of the 2025 season.
Through two weeks, Mason has 24 carries despite playing just 56.3 percent of the Vikings' snaps, and he should handle the majority of the workload in this matchup.
Mason had 15 carries in Week 1, so he's certainly capable of pushing this number in a change-of-pace role. As long as the gamescript doesn't force the Vikings in to a pass-heavy attack, I think Mason clears this number on Sunday afternoon.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
