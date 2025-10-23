Is Aaron Jones Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Vikings vs. Chargers)
Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones has not played since Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season due to a hamstring injury, but he is listed as questionable for Thursday night's matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Jones had his practice window opened up by the Vikings earlier this week, giving him a chance to play in this primetime matchup. The veteran running back was in a timeshare with Jordan Mason to begin the season, but Mason has operated as a bellcow back in recent weeks.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero said that Jones could play "as soon as" Thursday after his window was activated.
Getting Jones back would be a welcome boost to a Minnesota team that is once again starting Carson Wentz in Week 8. J.J. McCarthy (ankle) is questionable for this game but will only be available in a backup capacity if he's ruled active on Thursday.
This season, Jones has 13 carries for 46 yards and three receptions for 44 yards and a score in two games. He was limited to just 20 snaps in Week 2 due to his hamstring injury.
Here's a look at how I'm betting on the Vikings' run game in Week 8 against the Chargers.
Best Vikings Prop Bet for Week 8 vs. Chargers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Even with Jones potentially making his return on Thursday night, I still believe that running back Jordan Mason is a great bet to find the end zone in this primetime matchup:
Jordan Mason Anytime TD (+115)
Vikings running back Jordan Mason could be in for a huge game against a Chargers defense that has allowed the second-most rushing scores in the NFL (10) through the first seven weeks of the season.
Los Angeles is just 29th in the league in EPA/Rush, and it was torched by Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7. Now, the Chargers are on a short week against a Minnesota team that would love to establish the run to take pressure off backup quarterback Carson Wentz.
Mason has 13 or more carries in five of his six games this season, and he’s found the end zone four times on the ground, scoring in three of his last four games.
He should be the preferred option at the goal line for Minnesota, and I’d expect him to gash this L.A. defense, which is allowing 5.1 yards per carry in 2025.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
