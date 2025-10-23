Vikings vs. Chargers Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 8
A pair of offenses with talented receivers face off on Thursday night in Week 8, as the Los Angeles Chargers host the Minnesota Vikings with both teams looking to bounce back from losses in Week 7.
Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison have formed one of the best WR duos in the league this season since Addison returned from suspension, but it wasn’t enough to beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7. Still, both players are worth a look to find the end zone in Week 8, especially with the total in this game all the way up to 44.5 after opening at 43.5.
On the Los Angeles side, Justin Herbert has thrown 13 scores in seven games this season, finding Quentin Johnston for another touchdown in Week 7. Johnston, Ladd McConkey and Keenan Allen have formed a lethal trio for a Chargers team that has relied on the pass with running backs Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton hurt.
Betting on players to score is one of the most exciting ways to bet on the NFL, especially for a standalone primetime game. Since both of these teams have struggled a bit recently, bettors may want to wager on some props rather than taking a side with a relatively close spread (Chargers -3).
Here’s a breakdown of the players I like to find the end zone on Thursday night in Week 8.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Vikings vs. Chargers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Jordan Mason Anytime TD (+115)
- Kimani Vidal Anytime TD (+140)
- Keenan Allen Anytime TD (+155)
Jordan Mason Anytime TD (+115)
Vikings running back Jordan Mason could be in for a huge game against a Chargers defense that has allowed the second-most rushing scores in the NFL (10) through the first seven weeks of the season.
Los Angeles is just 29th in the league in EPA/Rush, and it was torched by Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7. Now, the Chargers are on a short week against a Minnesota team that would love to establish the run to take pressure off backup quarterback Carson Wentz.
Mason has 13 or more carries in five of his six games this season, and he’s found the end zone four times on the ground, scoring in three of his last four games.
He should be the preferred option at the goal line for Minnesota, and I’d expect him to gash this L.A. defense, which is allowing 5.1 yards per carry in 2025.
Kimani Vidal Anytime TD (+140)
The advanced numbers don’t favor the Vikings defense against the run, as they’re 23rd in EPA/Rush and have allowed 4.2 yards per carry in 2025.
I think Chargers running back Kimani Vidal is worth a look in this prop market on Thursday, as he’s played over 64 percent of the snaps for L.A. since Omarion Hampton suffered an injury and was placed on injured reserve.
Vidal is a threat both on the ground and through the air, catching seven of his nine targets in the last two weeks while carrying the ball 27 times. He’s scored once, and he’s worth a look to do so again at this price since he’s the clear leader in this timeshare with Hassan Haskins.
Keenan Allen Anytime TD (+155)
It’s been a bounce-back season for Chargers wideout Keenan Allen, as he’s caught 44 of his 65 targets for 435 yards and four touchdowns in seven games.
Allen has at least seven targets in every game, and he was targeted a season-high 14 times in the loss to the Colts in Week 7.
On top of that, he’s been a go-to option in the red zone, racking up 11 targets in seven games, tied for the fourth-most in the NFL.
Allen has turned those looks into three red-zone scores. Based on volume alone, Allen is the best bet amongst the Chargers’ pass catchers on Thursday night.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Register with DraftKings today and get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass if you win your first bet. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token, and winning your first $5 wager.