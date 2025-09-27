Is Aaron Jones Playing Sunday? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Vikings vs. Steelers)
Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones is set to miss his second straight game after he was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury after the team’s Week 2 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
Jones’ absence has opened up a bigger role for Jordan Mason in the Minnesota offense, and the young running back should be a bellcow again on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Even with Jones out, the Vikings are favored in this game against Pittsburgh in the latest betting odds. That’s particularly interesting since J.J. McCarthy (ankle) has also been ruled out for Minnesota.
With Jones out, Mason handled 16 carries and scored twice in Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Will he have that same success in Week 4? Here’s a breakdown of my favorite prop for Minnesota’s running game this week.
Best Vikings Prop Bet With Aaron Jones Out
Jordan Mason Anytime TD (-135)
My favorite anytime touchdown scorer pick for this Week 4 game is Mason, as he thrived in an expanded role in Week 3 with Aaron Jones out:
Vikings running back Jordan Mason went off in Week 3 with Aaron Jones now on injured reserve, carrying the ball 16 times for 116 yards and two touchdowns.
Mason wasn’t targeted in the passing game, but he played a season-high 60 percent of the snaps in the blowout win for Minnesota. This season, Mason has 40 carries for 214 yards and two scores, and I expect him to dice up a Steelers defense that has already given up four rushing touchdowns in three weeks.
Mason is the safest play on the Vikings with Carson Wentz under center.
