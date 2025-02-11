Aaron Rodgers Next Team Odds Point to Steelers, Raiders as Betting Favorites
Now that the NFL season is behind us, it's time to start thinking about the offseason.
One of the most popular storylines will be where Aaron Rodgers will land. Will he be back with the Jets? Will he retire? Will he end up on a different team?
DraftKings Sportsbook has released odds for what team he'll be on next year. Let's take a look.
Aaron Rodgers Next Team Odds
- Steelers +200
- Raiders +300
- 49ers +350
- Vikings +400
- Titans +750
- Colts +850
- Rams +1000
- Giants +1200
- Browns +1400
- Jets +1800
- Seahawks +2000
- Saints +4000
- Dolphins +7500
- Jaguars +7500
- Texans +7500
- Packers +7500
- Lions +7500
- Cowboys +7500
- Panthers +7500
- Falcons +7500
- Patriots +7500
- Chargers +10000
Steelers and Raiders Top List for Rodgers' Next Destination
The Steelers head into the offseason as the favorites to land Rodgers. The move would line up with what the Steelers have done in recent years. After the Ben Roethlisberger era ended, the Steelers signed Mitchell Trubisky. They then brought in Russell Wilson last year. If they continue to try to find a temporary solution at the quarterback position, signing Rodgers would make a ton of sense.
Then there's the Raiders who also could be an interesting option for Rodgers. Las Vegas has plenty of holes on their roster they could fill with the No. 6 in the upcoming draft in what is a down year for quarterback prospects. If they decide to go that route and wait until next year to get their quarterback of the future, signing Rodgers as a transition quarterback could make sense.
The 49ers and Vikings are the next two teams on the odds list at +350 and +400.
Jets Long Shot to be Rodgers' Home in 2025
The Jets still have a spot on the odds list, but at 18-1 odds, it's not likely Rodgers will be back on the Jets next season. Based on those odds, the implied probability of him being back in Jet Green is 5.26%. While not impossible, it's certainly not probable.
The Rodgers era didn't go well in New York but he showed enough flashes of his former self late in the season that a general manager could be convinced he has gas in the tank to put together one or two more solid seasons.
Don't expect a resolution to this saga to come quickly but as we find out more information, the odds for his next destination will shift.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
