Aces vs. Mystics Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Saturday, Aug. 23
No team in the WNBA has been as hot as the Las Vegas Aces. Nine straight wins have skyrocketed them up the standings, improving from 14-14 to 23-14, which is where they sit ahead of their Saturday afternoon matchup against the Washington Mystics.
The Mystics, on the other hand, are struggling, sitting four games below .500 at 16-20.
Let's dive into the odds and my pick for today's game.
Aces vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Aces -7.5 (-110)
- Mystics +7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Aces -355
- Mystics +270
Total
- 161 (Over -110/Under -110)
Aces vs. Mystics How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 23
- Time: 3:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: CareFirst Arena
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Aces record: 23-14
- Mystics record: 26-20
Aces vs. Mystics Injury Reports
Aces Injury Report
- Cheyenne Parker-Tyus, F - Out
Mystics Injury Report
- Jacy Sheldon, G - Out
- Georgia Amoore, G - Out for Season
Aces vs. Mystics Best WNBA Prop Bet
- A'ja Wilson OVER 23.5 Points (-118)
A'ja Wilson has been on fire of late, including scoring 30+ points in three of her last four games. Considering the Mystics rank in the bottom half of the WNBA in defensive rating, there's no reason why Wilson can't have another strong game this afternoon.
Aces vs. Mystics Prediction and Pick
There's no reason to think the Aces won't start hot today. They've improved their net rating to +1.0, above the Mystics, who come in at -3.1.
The Mystics also have a significant problem when it comes to turnover rate. They cough the ball up on 19.5% of possessions, which is the second-highest rate in the league and well above the Aces, whose turnover rate is 2.5% lower.
Let's lay the points with the Aces in this interconference matchup.
Pick: Aces -7.5 (-110) via FanDuel
