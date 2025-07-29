Aces vs. Sparks Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 29
Don’t look now, but the Los Angeles Sparks are making a playoff push, as they’ve won five games in a row – including an impressive win over the New York Liberty – to pull within one game of the No. 8 seed in the standings.
On Tuesday, the Sparks host the Las Vegas Aces, who have been up and down in the 2025 season, winning just six times in 15 games on the road. Still, the Aces are favored in this matchup.
Los Angeles recently announced that Cameron Brink is cleared to play, and we’ll see her back on the court – likely in a limited role – on Tuesday.
The Sparks, who started the season with an awful record at home, remain just 3-8 at Crypto.com Arena despite a pair of recent wins.
Can they keep their winning streak going against Las Vegas?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Tuesday’s action.
Aces vs. Sparks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Aces -2.5 (-110)
- Sparks +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Aces: -142
- Sparks: +120
Total
- 172.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Aces vs. Sparks How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 29
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Aces record: 13-13
- Sparks record: 11-14
Aces vs. Sparks Injury Reports
Aces Injury Report
- Cheyenne Parker-Tyuys – out
- Kiah Stokes – day-to-day
Sparks Injury Report
- Cameron Brink – expected to make season debut
Aces vs. Sparks Best WNBA Prop Bets
Sparks Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Kelsey Plum 3+ 3-Pointers Made (-105)
Kelsey Plum’s shooting has been insane as of late, as she’s made three or more shots from beyond the arc in seven consecutive games.
Over that seven-game stretch, Plum is shooting 52.3 percent from beyond the arc on 6.3 attempts per game. She should continue her hot shooting against her former team, which ranks ninth in the W in 3-point percentage allowed.
Aces vs. Sparks Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the OVER is a no-brainer bet in this matchup:
Cameron Brink is back for the Los Angeles Sparks, but I’m not sold on the former No. 2 overall pick immediately transforming this defense – especially since she’ll be on a minutes limit on Tuesday.
The Sparks are 11th out of 13 teams in defensive rating this season, and that’s led to them being a great team to bet OVERs on. L.A. has hit the OVER in 17 of 25 games (17-7-1) – by far the best mark in the WNBA.
On Tuesday, the Sparks face another shaky defensive team in the Las Vegas Aces, who have hit the OVER in 12 games this season and rank ninth in the W in defensive rating.
For what these teams lack on defense, they make up for on offense, as the Sparks are No. 5 in offensive rating and the Aces are No. 7. In addition to that, the Sparks are No. 3 in effective field goal percentage and play at the second-fastest pace in the W.
They’ve scored at least 92 points in every game during their five-game winning streak, clearing the 100-point mark on multiple occasions. I’m expecting a high-scoring affair in this matchup between two playoff hopefuls in the Western Conference.
Pick: OVER 172.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
