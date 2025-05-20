Aces vs. Sun Prediction, Odds and Best WNBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, May 20
The Las Vegas Aces’ 2025 season didn’t get off to the start they were hoping for, as they lost by double digits in New York to Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty.
On Tuesday, the Liberty are massive favorites on the road against the Connecticut Sun, who dropped their season opener on Sunday against the Washington Mystics.
Connecticut moved on from all five of its starters last season, and while it doesn’t want the 2025 campaign to be a rebuilding season, it may just end up as one. The Sun have one of the lower win totals in the W, and Marina Mabrey and Tina Charles don’t have a ton of top talent around them on this roster.
The Aces have a new look as well, as Jewell Loyd (five points in her season debut) is replacing Kelsey Plum after an offseason trade. Can Las Vegas get back on track as a major favorite on Tuesday night?
Here’s a full breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my game prediction for Aces-Sun.
Aces vs. Sun Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Aces -12 (-110)
- Sun +12 (-110)
Moneyline
- Aces: -700
- Sun: +500
Total
- 166.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Aces vs. Sun How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, May 20
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena
- How to Watch (TV): WNBA League Pass
- Aces record: 0-1
- Sun record: 0-1
Aces vs. Sun Injury Reports
Aces Injury Report
- Crystal Bradford – day-to-day
- Cheyenne Parker-Tyus – out
- Megan Gustafson – out
Sun Injury Report
- Leila Lacan – out
- Aneesah Morrow – day-to-day
- Saniya Rivers –day-to-day
Aces vs. Sun Players to Watch in Prop Market
Las Vegas Aces
- A’ja Wilson
The reigning league MVP put together a monster showing against the Liberty on Saturday, scoring 31 points on 11-of-22 shooting while pulling down 16 rebounds.
Even with Jewell Loyd (five points) in the fold, Wilson is the clear No. 1 option for the Aces on the offensive end. The three-time league MVP will aim to keep her strong start to the season going against a Sun team that allowed 90 points to the Washington Mystics in its season opener.
Connecticut Sun
- Marina Mabrey
The Sun are going to rely on Mabrey heavily in the 2025 season, and she took 21 shots (although she went 5-for-21) in their season opener.
Mabrey is a much better shooter than that based on her career percentages, and she could be worth a look in a points prop or a 3-pointers made market. Mabrey attempted eight 3-point shots in her last game and has averaged more than two made 3s per game in four of the last five seasons.
Aces vs. Sun Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Aces are the bet to make on Tuesday:
The Sun blew a fourth-quarter lead in their season opener, allowing 30 points in the final quarter to the Mystics to fall to 0-1.
This Connecticut team – whether the front office wants to admit it or not – is in a full rebuild after moving on from all five starters from last season’s team.
Tina Charles had a big game for Connecticut on Sunday, but Marina Mabrey shot just 5-for-21 from the field and may struggle as the focal point of this offense at times.
Simply put, the Sun lack the top-end talent on their roster to compete with A’ja Wilson and the Aces – even at home.
Las Vegas didn’t get a great game from Jewell Loyd (five points) in her debut with the franchise, but the quartet of Wilson, Loyd, Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young is one of the best in the W. Las Vegas lost to the defending champion Liberty, but I expect it to bounce back in this matchup against a Connecticut team that may end up in the running for the word record in the W this season.
Pick: Aces -12 (-110 at DraftKings)
