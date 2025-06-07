Aces vs. Valkyries Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for WNBA Commissioner's Cup
WNBA Commissioner's Cup action continues on Saturday afternoon as the Las Vegas Aces take on the Golden State Valkyries.
The Aces won their first Commissioner's Cup game, while the Valkyries have played two, losing both. Golden State has now fallen to 2-5 on the season, losing four straight games since starting the year 2-1.
This will be the first game this season between these two Western Conference teams. Let's dive into the odds and my best bets.
Aces vs. Valkyries Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Aces -10.5 (-110)
- Valkyries +10.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Lynx -600
- Valkyries +440
Total
- 159.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Aces vs. Valkyries How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, June 7
- Time: 3:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Chase Center
- How to Watch (TV): ABC/ESPN+
- Aces record: 4-2
- Valkyries record: 2-5
Aces vs. Valkyries Injury Reports
Aces Injury Report
- Megan Gustafson, C - Out
- Cheyenne Parker-Tyus, F - Out
Valkyries Injury Report
- No injuries reported
Aces vs. Valkyries Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Janelle Salaun OVER 6.5 Rebounds (+124) via DraftKings
The biggest weakness for the Aces so far this season has been their rebounding. They rank 12th out of 13 teams in rebounding percentage, grabbing just 47.3% of available boards. That leaves us with an opening to target the Valkyries' best rebounder, Janelle Salaun, to go over her rebounding total of 6.5. She's averaging 6.2 rebounds per game so if she can go over her average by just a single rebound, we'll cash this bet at plus-money.
Aces vs. Valkyries Prediction and Pick
The Aces aren't good enough to justify being double-digit favorites on the road in this one. They're certainly the better team, but the Valkyries have been scrappy this season and have been able to cover the spread against superior opponents.
The Valkyries' biggest weakness is turnovers, sporting the worst turnover rate in the WNBA, but the Aces may not be able to take advantage of that. Las Vegas forces only 15.0 turnovers per game.
If Golden State can hang on to the ball, they can keep this game within single-digits on their home court. Remember, both of the Aces losses this season came on the road.
Pick: Valkyries +10.5 (-110) via DraftKings
