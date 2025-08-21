AFC East Division Odds and Preview for 2025 Season (Bills Heavily Favored to Win)
The AFC East in the 2020s is Groundhog’s Day and Josh Allen is the protagonist. The 2025 season will feel awfully familiar — and awfully lopsided. Buffalo remains king without any question, and oddsmakers aren’t hedging much: The Bills are projected for 11.5 wins, a full three games clear of the next-closest team. With Miami in recovery mode, the Jets resetting (again) and the Patriots still rebuilding, this race looks less like a coronation.
Buffalo (-290) has ruled the AFC East for five straight seasons, and there’s little evidence that streak is in danger. Josh Allen is coming off an MVP campaign and has owned the division outright — especially Miami, who he’s beaten nine of the last ten tries. Until someone proves otherwise, this division runs through Buffalo.
Drake Maye brings hope after a promising rookie year. Mike Vrabel brings toughness with the headset. But the Patriots (+550) are still a long way from contention. Yes, they beat Buffalo and New York last year, and yes, they have the NFL’s second-easiest schedule. But unless Maye turns into a star overnight, New England's climb from 4-13 to division champs is a storybook stretch — not a smart bet.
Tua Tagovailoa’s health once again derailed a promising Dolphins (+750) season, and now the team is stuck in the NFL’s most frustrating middle ground. They’re good — good enough for second, good enough to scare teams — but not good enough to dethrone Buffalo. At nearly 3-to-1, there’s potential value here if Hill and Waddle stay healthy, but history (and Allen) say otherwise.
The Jets (+2100) have rebooted — again — and the new combo of Aaron Glenn and Justin Fields should provide a fresh jolt. But the rain clouds that hover above this team are stronger than any personnel hire. The Jets haven’t cracked the top two in the AFC East since 2015, and Fields has yet to prove he can truly elevate a roster to winning football games. It’s a team in a healthier mindset and circumstance than last year’s trainwreck, sure — but still not realistic to see them leapfrogging the Dolphins or Bills.
AFC East 2025 Division Title Odds
- Buffalo Bills: -290
- New England Patriots: +550
- Miami Dolphins: +750
- New York Jets: +2100
