AFC West Odds Indicate Chiefs Division Streak May Come to an End
Now that the full NFL schedule has been released, it's time to look ahead to the 2025 campaign and try to separate the contenders from pretenders. One of the ways we can do that is by diving into the full list of odds available for us to bet on.
When looking through the odds, there was one market that stood out to me: odds to win the AFC West.
The Chiefs have dominated their division for years now, having won nine straight seasons dating back to 2016. Can they make it 10 straight years in 2025? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
AFC West Odds
- Chiefs -110
- Chargers +300
- Broncos +330
- Raiders +1100
AFC West Odds Closer Than You'd Think
Make no mistake about it, the Chiefs are still favored to win the divisional crown, but the odds are much closer than we're used to seeing. The past number of years, the Chiefs have been around -200 to win their division. This year, they're set at just -110, an implied probability of 52.38%.
Oddsmakers clearly think the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos have a chance to give the defending AFC champions a run for their money. Kansas City represented the conference in the Super Bowl for the fifth time in six seasons last year, but many people believed they weren't playing as well as their record indicated, capturing several wins in bizarre late game situations. The doubters were got the last laugh when they were steamrolled by the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 49, losing by a score of 40-22.
On the other side of things, the Chargers and Broncos are poised to be as good as they've been in a long time. Jim Harbaugh has revived the Chargers and Bo Nix has shown signs of being the quarterback of the future in Denver. Both teams made the NFL Playoffs last season, but they each fell short in the wild card round.
If the Chargers or Broncos take another step forward in 2025 and the Chiefs, who are projected to have some troubles on the offensive line, take a step back, it's not crazy to think their streak of division championships ends at nine.
It's one of the many storylines for us to keep an eye on as we approach Week 1, which will feature a Friday night showdown in Brazil between the Chargers and Chiefs.
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
If you’re located in AZ, CO, KS, NC, or TN, you can bet $5 and get a $200 bonus regardless of the outcome of your initial wager.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!